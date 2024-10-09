DE30 recovers after test of 16,000 pts mark
European stocks trade mixed DE30 drop below 16,000 pts but climbed back later on Earnings from Adidas, Infineon and Siemens Energy In...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Chinese stocks sold off sharply during the Asia session, as reports that Chinese consumers spent less during the recent Golden Week holiday knocked confidence. The government in Beijing have announced no fresh stimulus measures of note this week, which is also knocking sentiment, however, they will hold...
Wall Street indices snapped a winning streak yesterday with S&P 500 finishing lower for the first time in 9 days. Nasdaq was the worst performing index...
European markets expected to open flat US CPI data for October in the spotlight Earnings reports from Walt Disney and Beyond Meat Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower with tech sector being pressured by a 12% drop in Tesla stock. S&P 500 moved 0.35% lower, Dow...
European equities snap 8-day rally US stock fell slightly from recent highs US PPI in line with market expectations Bitcoin and Ethereum both...
Tesla's stock plunge intensifies Elon Musk's Brother sold $109 million in Tesla stock last week Michael Burry believes Musk may want to...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Litecoin price surges almost 20% during today's session and is trading at a level not seen since May 2021, amid a wider cryptocurrency market rally....
US stocks opened mixed PPI in line with market expectations GE (GE.US) stock rose sharply after plan to split into 3 publicly traded companies TripAdvisor...
Producer Prices in the US increased to 8.6% %YoY in October from 8.3% in the previous month and below market expectations of 8.7%. Producer prices...
Oil Saudi Aramco increased prices for all grades of crude for December delivery to Asia. Increase was bigger-than-expected and one of the largest...
European markets trade mixed DE30 tests upper limit of short-term range Earnings reports from Munich Re and Bayer European...
Cryptocurrencies continue upward move launched over the weekend with Bitcoin reaching a fresh all-time high above $68,000. Litecoin and Caradono gain around...
European markets seen opening slightly lower US PPI inflation data at 1:30 pm GMT Speeches from central bank heads Futures...
US indices again finished trading at new record levels. S&P 500 gained 0.09%, Dow Jones moved 0.29% higher and Nasdaq added 0.07%. Russell 2000...
European indexes close mixed US inflation expectations hit new high Bitcoin approaches record level European indices finished today's session...
Alphabet's market capitalization (GOOGL.US) temporarily exceeded $ 2 trillion during Monday's session on Wall Street. It took less than 2 years...
AMD (AMD.US) stock jumped 10% during today's session following news that Meta (formerly known as Facebook) will be using their chips at their data...
New York Fed released today a fresh report of inflation and growth which shows that the median inflation expectations remained unchanged at the medium-term...