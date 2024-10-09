US inflation expectations break new high
New York Fed released today a fresh report of inflation and growth which shows that the median inflation expectations remained unchanged at the medium-term...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Chinese stocks sold off sharply during the Asia session, as reports that Chinese consumers spent less during the recent Golden Week holiday knocked confidence. The government in Beijing have announced no fresh stimulus measures of note this week, which is also knocking sentiment, however, they will hold...
Citi issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US stocks open higher House passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill Tesla (TSLA.US) stock under pressure following Musk tweets Major US indices...
Bitcoin price jumped above $66,000 and Ethereum reached new ATH Ethereum gas fees fell sharply in November Global crypto market crosses 3 trillion...
Wall Street earnings season for Q3 2021 is slowly coming to an end. Around 90% of S&P 500 members have already reported as well as 75 companies from...
The end of last week turned out to be positive for the US dollar. During that week there were several events worthy of note, the main highlight being...
European markets trade mixed DE30 trades in 100-point range near 16,000 mark Henkel drops after guidance cut European stock...
Nasdaq-100 (US100) futures are underperforming other index futures from Wall Street this morning. While the scale of the drop is quite minor (around -0.3%...
European markets set for flat opening Speeches from 6 Fed members, including Powell Earnings from PayPal and AMC Futures...
S&P 500 and Dow Jones futures trade little changed. Nasdaq futures take a small hit following tweet from Elon Musk Musk asked on Twitter...
European equities rally for 5th week NFP report beat expectations Pfizer (PFE.US) stock soar on positive test results for COVID-19 pill Gold highest...
Pfizer (PFE.US) completed clinical trials for a drug called Paxlovid, which aims to reduce the risk of severe coronavirus infection. The researchers announced...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the GBPCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry: ...
With the Federal Reserve meeting and NFP report release already behind us, one could expect a somewhat calmer week ahead. While coming days will indeed...
US added 531,000 jobs last month Jobless rate falls to 4.6% US indices jumped to fresh all-time highs during today's session after the labor...
Equity market indices from US and Europe extend upward move today. Investors totally ignore today's better than expected US labor market data, which...
US stocks open sharply higher NFP report topped analysts' expectations Pfizer (PFE.US) stock jumped 11% as COVID-19 antiviral pill shows promising...
The US economy added 531k jobs in October, compared to 194k increase in September and above market expectations of 450k. It is the highest...
Stock indices in Europe and US futures are trading higher ahead of the US jobs data release. Slight gains in US index futures come in spite of a broad...