Daily summary: Semiconductor sector under pressure with 6% drop in Micron share price
European markets remain further pressured by political risks related to the French elections. France's CAC40 remains the leader of declines in the...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
Rivian Automotvie following news of Volkswagen's investment of $1 billion this year and $5 billion in total over the next few years, gained more than...
According to comments from both companies, Voyager and Palantir (PLTR.US) will advance the space and defence partnership, as Voyager will implement Palantir...
Prices of the Solana cryptocurrency jumped nearly 10% after multiple sources provided verified information about the release of an application for a Solana-based...
US500 records flat session; US100 and US30 gain slightly Weakness in semiconductor sector offsets growth in software companies Arista Networks (ANET.US)...
Kansas City Fed Composite index came in -8 vs -4.5 exp. and -2 previously Manufacturing dropped to -11 vs -1 previously
Looking at global economic data and the performance of stock indices, it would be almost blind to say that companies in the aviation sector simply must...
Eia natural gas change bcf actual 52b (forecast 54b, previous 71b)
US Pending Home Sales (MoM): May: -2,1% Expected: 0,5% Previous -7,7% US Pending Home Sales took an unexpected decrease in May...
With one week to go before the UK general election on 4th July, the Bank of England has warned about the risks to UK asset prices, albeit not from the...
A number of macro reports from the United States were released at 1:30 pm BST today, including revised US GDP report for Q1 2024. As this is the third...
European indices mostly drop during Thursday's session A range of corporate news from Europe BofA raises recommendation on Kering shares General...
FedEx jumped over 15% after fiscal-Q4 earnings Stock made the biggest single-day jump in history Cost-cutting is going well FedEx expects positive...
The dollar has been exceptionally strong in recent days, breaking above a significant resistance zone. Although the dollar index USDIDX is down today by...
Stocks are struggling for direction this week, and it’s reflected in their poor performance. In the last 5 days, the S&P 500 is down 0.16%, the...
As expected, the Riksbank kept interest rates unchanged at 3.75%. Riksbank Statement The Riksbank expects inflation to be 2.0% this...
Today's macroeconomic calendar includes several significant events. Investors should primarily focus on the final Q1 GDP report for the USA, durable...
Asia-Pacific indexes are experiencing a mixed session. Chinese indexes are down between 1.30-1.50%. The Japanese Nikkei 225 index is down 0.30%,...
Wall Street indices trade lower today, although off the daily lows. S&P 500 drops 0.1%, Dow Jones gains 0.1%, Nasdaq adds 0.2% and small-cap Russell...