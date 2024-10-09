EURUSD - recommendation from MUFG
MUFG issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Market news
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Chinese stocks sold off sharply during the Asia session, as reports that Chinese consumers spent less during the recent Golden Week holiday knocked confidence. The government in Beijing have announced no fresh stimulus measures of note this week, which is also knocking sentiment, however, they will hold...
Avis Budget Group (CAR.US) stock skyrockets more than 100% and traded as high as $360.00 on red-hot investor interest following the Q3 earnings report....
US stock open higher Under Armour (UAA.US) stock surges on earnings US indices launched today's session higher support by solid corporate...
Pfizer (PFE.US) stock price rose sharply before the opening bell after the pharmaceutical company posted upbeat quarterly results. In the third quarter...
Gold Precious metals with more industrial use - palladium and platinum - outperformed gold and silver over the previous couple of days FOMC...
Cryptocurrencies are trading higher today with Bitcoin and Ethereum trading over 3% higher. Solid performance of digital assets today can be partially...
European indices trade mixed DE30 trades near 2-month high HelloFresh rallies after sales outlook boost Stock markets in...
US stock markets moved higher during the first trading session of a new week. So far it looks like markets are completely ignoring the FOMC taper that...
European markets set to open slightly lower October manufacturing PMI data revisions Earnings reports from Pfizer, Activision Blizzard European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.18%, Dow Jones moved 0.26% higher and Nasdaq jumped 0.63%. Russell 2000...
US500 climbed above 4600 after best October in 6 years ISM manufacturing shows disturbing trends in the economy Traders brace for the FOMC decision...
Cryptocurrencies had a relatively benign weekend with Bitcoin and Ethereum seeing only a limited volatility and Dogecoin giving up some of the recent gains....
DE30 follows Wall Street higher Investors dismiss weak retail sales data Daimler with a “buy” from RBC DE30 has been much weaker...
FOMC decision on Wednesday is the highlight this week NFP report crucial for USD, Gold Bank of England could hint at rate hike on Thursday This...
Wall Street surged on Friday despite weaker earnings from Apple and Amazon. All major US indices bar Russel2000 soared to new records. US500 closed...
Mixed moods in Europe S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit fresh ATH's Disappointing quarterly figures from Amazon and Apple European indices finished...
Starbucks (SBUX.US) stock fell more than 7% after the coffee chain posted mixed quarterly figures. Starbucks earned $1.00 per share slightly above market...
Risk-off moods can be spotted on the Forex market at the end of the week. GBPUSD fell sharply during today's session as weak quarterly results posted...
Federal Reserve and Bank of England will announce monetary policy next week. Both central banks may make major announcements so traders should watch precious...