Morning wrap (27.10.2021)
US indices finished yesterday's trading a touch higher. S&P 500 gained 0.18%, Dow Jones moved 0.04% higher and Nasdaq added 0.06%. US futures...
Market news
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Chinese stocks sold off sharply during the Asia session, as reports that Chinese consumers spent less during the recent Golden Week holiday knocked confidence. The government in Beijing have announced no fresh stimulus measures of note this week, which is also knocking sentiment, however, they will hold...
European equities approach all-time highs US indices trade near record levels Investors poured a record $1.5 billion into crypto funds last week Several...
DraftKings (DKNG.US) stock jumped 6% during today's session after sports betting company scrapped its $22.4 billion takeover bid for British bookmaker...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock rose nearly 5.0% during today's session, extending yesterday's gains and reaching a new all-time high. The stock jumped by...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index unexpectedly increased to 113.8 in October, from the previous month's 109.3 and compared to...
US stocks open higher US home price growth slowed in August- S&P Case-Shiller Facebook (FB.US) stock rises despite mixed quarterly results US...
Cryptocurrency products and funds recorded inflows totaling $ 1.5 billion last week, which is a new record high amid a rally in cryptocurrencies and the...
Oil WTI reached $85 per barrel earlier this week for the first time since late-2014 Goldman Sachs expects oil demand to rise to above...
Skyworks has done extremely well since the channel rupture in 2018, outperforming the market by a wide margin. Being a direct supplier of 5G technology...
European markets trade higher DE30 reaches 6-week high near 15,750 pts Earnings from Symrise, Kion Group and Evotec Stocks...
The main currency pair - EURUSD - traded sideways in the 1.1615-1.1670 range for the past few days. However, a downside breakout occured yesterday and...
European markets seen opening flat CB consumer confidence data for September Earnings reports from Microsoft and Alphabet European...
S&P 500 and Dow Jones reached fresh record highs yesterday, gaining 0.47% and 0.18%, respectively. Nasdaq gained 0.90% but still trades short...
US500 and US30 both hit new ATH's European equities close mostly higher NATGAS price soar Bitcoin soars after Musk revealed his crypto investments European...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock jumped more than 7.5% and reached a new all-time high during today's session after Bloomberg reported that car rental firm Hertz...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US natural gas prices jumped over 9% during today's session, the highest in 3 weeks, amid forecasts for cold weather in the near future. Bespoke Weather...
US stocks open slightly higher Big tech companies are slated to report earnings this week Pinterest (PINS.US) stock tumbles after PayPal (PYPL.US)...