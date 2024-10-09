Crypto newsletter: Bitcoin soars after Musk reveals his crypto buys
Elon Musk reveals his crypto holdings Successful debut of first US bitcoin-linked ETF Ethereum Altair upgrade will be launched on October...
Market news
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Chinese stocks sold off sharply during the Asia session, as reports that Chinese consumers spent less during the recent Golden Week holiday knocked confidence. The government in Beijing have announced no fresh stimulus measures of note this week, which is also knocking sentiment, however, they will hold...
The US earnings season is in full swing and the week ahead looks to be the biggest one yet. At least, in terms of a combined market capitalization of companies...
European markets trade mostly higher DE30 tests upper limit of trading range Continental lowers full-year outlook European...
US equity indices continued to recover from September's correction last week. While S&P 500 and Dow Jones managed to reach fresh record highs,...
European markets seen opening flat German IFO index for October Facebook Q3 earnings Futures markets point to a flat opening...
Moods in Asia were mixed at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei dropped 0.7%, S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.3%, Kospi moved 0.5% higher and indices from...
In this webinar we will discuss: How markets overcame latest risks? What have we learned from the earnings season so far? What message from Powell...
European equities end week on bright note US stocks pull back after Powell speech Gold caps gains as dollar pares losses Renewed tension between...
Beyond Meat (BYND.US) stock plunged more than 14% during today's session after the producer of plant-based meat substitutes lowered its third-quarter...
US dollar strengthened, while both Dow Jones and the S&P 500 retreated from record levels following Fed Powell comments during a Panel Discussion...
Next week is packed with top-tier events. Investors will be offered earnings from US mega-caps as well as the Q3 GDP report from both sides of the Atlantic....
Gold price jumped to $1,810 an ounce on Friday the highest level since early September amid a softer US dollar and persistent inflationary pressures. The...
US stocks open mixed Snap (SNAP.US) stock plunges 20%, drags other social media giants Intel (INTC.US) stock tumbled 10% despite upbeat quarterly...
US Manufacturing PMI decreased to 59.20 in October from 60.7 in September, below analysts’ expectations of 60.3. Still the reading pointed to the...
Canada retail sales data for August was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be better than expected but it did not trigger any major...
Snap Inc (SNAP.US) posted mixed quarterly figures iPhone’s privacy settings impacted Snap’s advertising business For Q4,...
European markets trade higher DE30 tests resistance at 15,550 pts Moody's upgraded long-term rating of Merck European...
Volatility on the cryptocurrency market picked up this week, especially on Bitcoin. Launch of the first US Bitcoin-linked ETF and massive interest in this...
