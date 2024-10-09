USDCAD - recommendation from Credit Suisse
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Chinese stocks sold off sharply during the Asia session, as reports that Chinese consumers spent less during the recent Golden Week holiday knocked confidence. The government in Beijing have announced no fresh stimulus measures of note this week, which is also knocking sentiment, however, they will hold...
Shares of Pinterest rose sharply and were halted twice by the Nasdaq, amid reports of a takeover approach from PayPal. People with knowledge of the matter...
Bitcoin price rose sharply during today's session and hit a new record high at $ 66,900 after the successful debut of the first US bitcoin futures...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 0.431 million barrels in the week ended October 15th, following an 6.088 million increase in the previous week...
US stocks open slightly higher Verizon (VZ.US) stock rose premarket despite mixed quarterly results Bitcoin hits new all-time high US launched...
The annual inflation rate in Canada rose to 4.4% in September from 4.1% in August and compared to market forecasts of 4.3%, with base effects...
OIL Let’s start today’s analysis with the oil market, which has been trading in a strong upward trend recently. However, looking at the...
Earnings and subscriber growth beat expectations Revenue in line with forecasts Company expects negative cash flow in Q4 Netflix (NFLX.US)...
European markets trade mixed DE30 tested 15,550 pts area but failed to break above Sartorius and Deutsche Boerse released earnings European...
Oil continues to climb higher with WTI briefly trading above $83 earlier this week and Brent testing $86 mark. Crude prices pulled back during the Asian...
Nasdaq prices have recorded 5 consecutive sessions of increase and have managed to erase 78.6% of the previous decline initiated in early September. Prices...
European stocks set to open lower Speeches from Fed members, DOE report Tesla to report earnings after market close Futures...
Indices from Wall Street built onto earlier gains and once again moved higher. S&P 500 gained 0.74%, Nasdaq moved 0.71% higher and Dow Jones...
Currencies of the antipodes strengthen against the USD European stock close slightly higher US indices gain on upbeat earnings Bitcoin above $...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Dogecoin failed to benefit from ongoing hype surrounding Bitcoin Transaction volume and social media sentiment remains subdued Potential...
The first US bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund called ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF began trading on the NYSE today. Because the US SEC didn't...
US stocks open higher Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF rose slightly in trading debut Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.US) posted mixed Q3 results US...
Procter & Gamble (PG.US ) stock fell more than 2% in pre-market despite the fact that the consumer products giant posted upbeat quarterly figures....