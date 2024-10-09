🥈 Silver jumps 2% on USD weakness
Risk-on moods can be spotted on the FX market with safe-haven currencies like US dollar, Japanese yen or Swiss franc trading lower. Weakness of the USD...
Market news
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Chinese stocks sold off sharply during the Asia session, as reports that Chinese consumers spent less during the recent Golden Week holiday knocked confidence. The government in Beijing have announced no fresh stimulus measures of note this week, which is also knocking sentiment, however, they will hold...
Stocks in Europe trade mixed DE30 tested 200-period moving average at H4 interval Delivery Hero invests $235 million in another delivery...
Oil Oil continues the uptrend. However, Brent has reached the first major hurdle in the $85 per barrel area Mercuria Energy Group points...
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock has been in trouble for a long time, and its price has not had a clear direction since 2018, as can be seen in the technical...
Bitcoin reached a fresh multi-month high last night when it tested $63,000 mark. While bulls failed to push the price above and Bitcoin has subsequently...
European stock markets set to open slightly higher Netflix, Johnson & Johnson and Travelers among today's earnings reporters Speeches...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 0.34% and Nasdaq moved 0.84%. Dow Jones dropped 0.10%. Sentiment towards tech sector...
European equities close lower US stocks pared early losses Bitcoin trades near $62,000 as futures ETF poised to debut European indices finished...
Walt Disney (DIS.US) stock slipped more than 3.0% after Barclays (BARC.UK) downgraded the media giant's stock to "equal weight" from "overweight"...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
The US dollar started today's session trying to regain some ground against major currency pairs, but over the course of the session it has been losing...
Bitcoin hit $62,000 for the first time in six months during today's session, nearing its record high, as investors await the launch of an exchange-traded...
Cryptocurrency market is again attracting investors' attention after the sharp sell-off which occured in May, following China regulatory crackdown....
US stock open lower 10-year US Treasury note highest since June Albertsons (ACI.US) stock gains on upbeat quarterly figures US indices launched...
Q3 financial reports from big US banks released last week turned out to be strong, allowing US indices to cap their best week since July. There were signs...
Stocks in Europe trade lower DE30 pulls back from 61.8% retracement Siemens confirms plans to separate another unit European...
Situation on the energy markets is mixed at the beginning of a new week. While Brent and WTI are trading around 1% higher, natural gas prices take a dive....
European markets expected to open lower US industrial production data for September Futures markets point to a slightly lower opening...
