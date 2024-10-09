Morning wrap (18.10.2021)
Asian stocks traded lower at the beginning of a new week after a disappointing Chinese GDP data release. Nikkei and Kospi traded 0.2% lower while...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Chinese stocks sold off sharply during the Asia session, as reports that Chinese consumers spent less during the recent Golden Week holiday knocked confidence. The government in Beijing have announced no fresh stimulus measures of note this week, which is also knocking sentiment, however, they will hold...
European equities extended gains on Friday US retail sales unexpectedly beat forecasts Bitcoin breaks above $60,000 European indices finished...
Solid Q3 earnings reports from big US banks boosted sentiment in the second half of the week. Next week, investors will focus on reports from large US...
Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) stock fell over 14.0% during today's session after the space tourism company decided to delay the launch of its commercial...
The Commerce Department released a report on Friday showing an unexpected increase in US retail sales in the month of September. Retail sales rose 0.7...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment fell from 72.8 pts in September to 71.4 pts in October against expected 73.1 pts. Consumer...
US stocks open higher Retail sales above expectations Goldman Sachs (GS.US) stock climbs after upbeat quarterly figures US stock indexes rose...
US retail sales data for September was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be better than expected but it did not trigger any...
European markets trade higher DE30 approaches key resistance near 15,550 pts European car sales drop 23.1% YoY in September Majority...
Bitcoin rallied overnight and tested the $60,000 mark for the first time since mid-April 2021. The major cryptocurrency is trading less than 10% below...
European markets seen opening flat US retail sales data in the spotlight Goldman Sachs to report Q3 earnings Futures markets...
US indices rallied yesterday and finished trading significantly higher. S&P 500 added 1.71%, Dow Jones gained 1.56% and Nasdaq jumped 1.73%....
European finished session higher US jobless claims lowest since March 2020 US oil inventories rise the most since March Ethereum price soars 5% European...
• GitLab Inc (GTLB.US) shares available at XTB • One of most anticipated public offerings (IPO) this year GitLab Inc (GTLB.US), an all-remote...
Today's report from the US Department of Labored showed a much larger-than-expected drop in initial unemployment claims last week, bringing the...
Crude inventories in the US rose by 6.088 million barrels in the week ended October 8th, following an 2.346 million increase in the previous...
US stocks open higher Weekly jobless claims fall sharply last week US banks posted strong quarterly results US indices launched today's...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.293million in the week ended October 9, the lowest level since the pandemic hit the...
The German benchmark index extends its gains on Thursday and reaches a new monthly high. H4 chart The DE30 is in an ABC correction after taking...