Copper at 4-month highs ❗
While energy prices are no longer rising as quickly as they were recently, elevated prices remain an issue for energy-intensive businesses, like for example...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Chinese stocks sold off sharply during the Asia session, as reports that Chinese consumers spent less during the recent Golden Week holiday knocked confidence. The government in Beijing have announced no fresh stimulus measures of note this week, which is also knocking sentiment, however, they will hold...
Chinese stocks traded under heavy downward pressure since the beginning of the year. Chinese authorities target a range of industries and sectors with...
European indices trade higher DE30 tests short-term downward trendline Suedzucker gains after guidance upgrade Stock market...
Rally on the oil market was halted at the beginning of this week. Increase in risk aversion has taken a toll on equity markets as well as oil prices. There...
European markets set to open higher 6 Fed members to deliver speeches Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley to report earnings...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.30%, Nasdaq moved 0.73% higher while Dow Jones finished flat Upbeat...
European finished mostly higher Inflation in the US remains elevated FOMC minutes reveal that tapering may start this year European indices...
Minutes from the FOMC meeting that took place in September has just been released. Investors were hoping for more clues on the central bank tapering plans....
Plug Power (PLUG.US) stock surges more than 12.0% during today's session after an upgrade from Morgan Stanley which believes that hydrogen stock can...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US CPI rose 5.4% YoY, matching the largest annual gain since 2008 Core inflation unchanged at 4% US inflation accelerated in September,...
Precious metals prices continue to move sharply higher as investors rush for safe haven assets amid increasing concerns regarding rising inflation and...
US stocks open mixed US CPI inflation slightly above expectations JPMorgan (JPM.US) earnings beat market expectations US indices launched today's...
DE30 Let’s start today’s analysis with the German index - DAX (DE30). Looking at the D1 interval, one can see that the index made the biggest...
The widely watched US CPI inflation for September has just been released and showed inflationary pressures on the economy remain elevated in September...
Gold trades higher and the US dollar drops ahead of the US inflation data release. CPI data for September will be published at 1:30 pm BST and is expected...
GitLab, an all-remote software company, will debut on the Nasdaq stock exchange this Thursday. Company's shares will be available for trading on xStation...
The BINANCECOIN price was in some sort of uncertainty phase with Binance being in the crosshairs of stock market authorities around the world. The crypto...
European markets trade mixed DE30 tested resistance zone at 15,230 pts SAP boosts full-year cloud revenue forecast European...
