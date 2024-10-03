NATGAS drops to 3-week low
US natural gas prices (NATGAS) continue to pull back, dropping another 3% today. NATGAS dropped below June 17, 2024 low and reached the lowest level since...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the GBPCAD currency pair. Morgan Stanley recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Shares of Whirlpool (WHR.US), US manufacturer of home appliances, launched today's trading with an over-20% bullish price gap and are holding onto...
US Department of Energy (DOE) issued an official weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show decline in all three...
US new home sales data for May was released today at 3:00 pm BST. Report was expected to show new home sales at 633k, what would mark a 0.2% month-over-month...
After a positive open in Europe on Wednesday, risk sentiment has drained from financial markets as we progress through the day. European stocks are a sea...
Wall Street indices open lower US30 looks towards 39,300 pts support zone FedEx rallies over 10% after fiscal-Q4 earnings Rivian surges 30% on...
The USDJPY pair today broke above the 160 barrier, a zone not seen since 1986. The continuation of the pair's uptrend has accelerated recently on the...
European indices in mixed mood at the end of the first half of Wednesday's session Nvidia rebound boosts sentiment around European tech companies Better...
Nvidia’s shares staged a decent rally on Tuesday and rose more than 6%, after its $430bn rout in recent days. Nvidia and Arm were the top performers...
The Australian dollar is seeing significant appreciation today, with the AUDUSD pair gaining nearly 0.55% after Australia's inflation data for May...
Futures point to higher opening of European stock markets Consumer data from key European economies (Germany, France) and retail sales (UK) Speeches...
Germany GfK consumer sentiment came in -21,8 vs -19,5 exp. and -20,9 previously GfK informed that "the interruption of the recent upward trend...
Wall Street indexes closed yesterday's session mostly higher, although weakness was evident in the Russell 2000 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average,...
The session on the Old Continent today proceeded in a weak mood. The DAX lost almost 0.8%, the CAC40 recorded 0.6% declines, and the British FTSE retreated...
Shares of US cruise tourist company Carnival (CCL.US) gains almost 9% today as the company reported adjusted earnings of $0.11 per share vs $0.31...
Lisa Cook from the US Federal Reserve commented today US economy and inflation. Cook expects a bumpy path for US inflation in the short term but believes...
Morgan Stanley issued the recommendation for the pair AUDCAD. Morgan Stanley recommends long position on the AUDCAD pair with the following parameters: Entry...
Wall Street resists declines, although weakness is evident among retailers and oil and gas companies Nvidia (NVDA.US) gains almost 3.5% and supports...