📆 Markets mixed ahead of NFP release
NFP report for September, a key macro release of the week, will see daylight in less than an hour (1:30 pm BST). This report is crucial as the Fed hinted...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
More
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
More
Chinese stocks sold off sharply during the Asia session, as reports that Chinese consumers spent less during the recent Golden Week holiday knocked confidence. The government in Beijing have announced no fresh stimulus measures of note this week, which is also knocking sentiment, however, they will hold...
More
NFP report for September, a key macro release of the week, will see daylight in less than an hour (1:30 pm BST). This report is crucial as the Fed hinted...
Indices from Western Europe trade lower DE30 tests 15,250 pts mark but fails to break above Aareal Bank rallied after receiving takeover...
There aren't too many economic releases scheduled for today but those that will be published are certainly worth attention. Namely, both Canada and...
European markets expected to open slightly lower Labour market reports from US and Canada Futures markets point to a slightly lower...
US indices continued to recover from a recent correction yesterday. S&P 500 added 0.83%, Nasdaq moved 1.05% higher and Dow Jones gained 0.98% Stocks...
Upbeat moods on the stock market US Senate reach temporary deal on debt limit increase Increased volatility in the oil and gas market European...
Levi Strauss (LEVI.US) stock surged nearly more than 9% after the jeans retailer posted better than expected quarterly figures. Company earned 48 cents...
WTI crude futures (OIL.WTI) traded slightly above $78.5 a barrel on Thursday, after falling more than 3.0% earlier in the session, as the US Energy Department...
The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week, which indicates that the US job market and economy continue their steady recovery...
Working gas held in storage facilities in the United States rose by 118 billion cubic feet in the week ending October 1, following an increase of 88 billion...
The German benchmark index is in recovery mode on Thursday. D1 chart The DE30 recovers and in the afternoon breaks through the local high at 15,154...
US stocks open higher amid relief at a temporary deal to put off a US government default Weekly jobless claims fell more than expected Twitter (TWTR.US)...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.326million in the week ended October 2, compared to 0.362 million reported in the...
Global markets have seen a lot of action recently. Oil and natural gas rally have pressured stocks as markets became afraid of the negative impact high...
Minutes from the ECB September meeting have just been released however provided no new information. Below we present some key takeaways: All members...
Share price of Merck (MRK.US), the US pharmaceutical company known primarily for its cancer immunotherapy drugs, jumped around 10% at the end of the previous...
Stocks in Europe trade higher DE30 breaks above the upper limit of market geometry and downward trendline TeamViewer slumped 25%...
Rally on the energy markets have taken a pause, following comments from the Russian President yesterday. Putin said that Russia is ready to increase supply...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 2 March 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 1 March 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 1 March 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 1 March 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 26 November 2024
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 8 March 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 1 March 2026
|_ga
|cc 1 March 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 28 August 2024
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 26 March 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 11 February 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 1 March 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 2 March 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 26 March 2025
|_fbp
|cc 30 May 2024
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 7 September 2024
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 26 March 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 26 March 2025
|_ttp
|cc 26 March 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 28 August 2024
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 28 August 2024
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 7 September 2024
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|lidc
|cc 9 September 2022
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 7 March 2023
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator