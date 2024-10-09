Economic calendar: ECB minutes in the spotlight
European markets set to open higher ECB to release minutes from latest meeting A pause in energy commodities rally as well as better...
Market news
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Chinese stocks sold off sharply during the Asia session, as reports that Chinese consumers spent less during the recent Golden Week holiday knocked confidence. The government in Beijing have announced no fresh stimulus measures of note this week, which is also knocking sentiment, however, they will hold...
In spite of a weaker European session, indices from Wall Street managed to finish yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 gained 0.41%, Dow Jones...
European equities under pressure, DAX hit 5-month low Senate GOP leader McConnell may offer short-term debt ceiling extension US crude inventories...
Palantir Technologies (PLTR.US) stock launched today’s session sharply higher after the software company announced that it won an $823 million Army...
US private sector added more jobs than expected in September. According to the latest ADP National Employment Report, private payrolls increased by 568k...
Crude inventories in the US rose by 2.346 million barrels in the week ended October 1st, following an 4.578 million increase in the previous...
US stocks open lower ADP report above expectations Constellation Brands (STZ.US) Q2 adjusted earnings miss expectations US indices launched...
President Vladimir Putin said today that Russia is prepared to stabilize the global energy market. Thus, Russia intends to increase gas exports to Europe...
US100 Let’s start today’s analysis with the US tech index - Nasdaq-100 (US100). Looking at the D1 interval, one can see that the downward...
ADP report on change in US employment in September was released at 1:15 pm BST. Data was expected to show an increase of 428k jobs following a 374k increase...
On Tuesday, good moods persist in the cryptocurrency market. The main digital asset- Bitcoin broke above the major resistance at $50,000, which may...
European indices plunge DE30 tests lows from May near 14,800 pts Deutsche Telekom slumps on Goldman Sachs share sale Stocks...
Stock markets in Europe followed into footsteps of their Asian peers and took a dive lower at the start of the cash session on Wednesday. Major blue-chips...
Rally on the cryptocurrency market looks to have taken a pause today. Bitcoin as well as major altcoins are moving slightly lower today, following recent...
European markets seen opening lower ADP report expected to show over-400k jobs gains DOE in focus after unexpected API build Futures...
Moods on Wall Street improved yesterday with S&P 500 gaining 1.05%, Dow Jones adding 0.92% and Nasdaq moving 1.25% higher. Russell 2000 gained...
European indices end the session with solid gains US ISM Services beat market expectations Bitcoin price broke above $50,000 NATGAS is testing...
Lordstown Motors (RIDE.US) shares plunged more than 10.0% during today’s session after Morgan Stanley (MS.US) downgraded its investment stance to...
NZDUSD pair rose slightly during today's session and is trading around $0.6970 level as investors are focusing on the Reserve Bank of New Zealand...