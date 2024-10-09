MACRO: US service sector grows in September, however employment index weakens
Activity in the US services sector unexpectedly grew at a slightly faster pace in September, according to a report published on Tuesday by the Institute...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
More
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
More
Chinese stocks sold off sharply during the Asia session, as reports that Chinese consumers spent less during the recent Golden Week holiday knocked confidence. The government in Beijing have announced no fresh stimulus measures of note this week, which is also knocking sentiment, however, they will hold...
More
Activity in the US services sector unexpectedly grew at a slightly faster pace in September, according to a report published on Tuesday by the Institute...
US stocks open higher US ISM Services PMI beat expectations Pepsi (PEP.US) posted upbeat quarterly figures Facebook (FB.US) stock attempts to...
ConocoPhillips recently purchased Royal Dutch Shell's Permian Basin (US) assets in a quality transaction that will provide the company with billions...
The ISM Services PMI for the US jumped to 61.90 in September from 61.7 in the previous month, beating analysts’ expectations of 61.3. Today's...
In recent weeks, concerns have arisen over the global energy crisis. The insufficient stockpiles of commodities such as gas and coal after the last winter...
Bitcoin price has experienced a massive rally throughout the last couple of days of September and the beginning of October as the Fed ruled out plans to...
Oil OPEC+ decided to maintain its policy on output increases OPEC+ production will increased by 400k bpd in November United States...
European markets trade higher DE30 once again reacts to 15,000 pts support Infineon released upbeat forecasts for fiscal-2022 Stocks...
Volatility on the precious metals market spiked recently providing a wild ride for gold traders, especially this week. Gold has been moving higher since...
European markets seen opening flat Services ISM scheduled for release at 3:00 pm BST API report expected to show a drop in oil inventories After...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower with S&P 500 dropping 1.30%, Dow Jones moving 0.94% lower and Nasdaq plunging 2.14% Deterioration...
WTI crude oil price highest since 2014 Downward correction of the US dollar Global stocks under pressure Despite Monday's session, which...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock rose nearly 3% during today's session after the company confirmed a new delivery record of 241,300 electric vehicles in the third...
EUR/USD has been trading under heavy pressure over the past few weeks, however last Friday we started to see some recovery in the buying strength. Technical...
According to recent news, US is not satisfied with how China respects the trade agreement. On the other hand, the United States itself does not indicate...
It looks like inflationary pressure is only about to go up. As power prices increase around the globe the crisis spreads to the oil market. Oil can also...
US stocks open mixed, US100 fell over 1% Merck (MRK.US) COVID-19 pill success slams Moderna (MRNA.US) shares Tesla (TSLA.US) deliveries beat...
JMMC, the technical committee operating at OPEC +, recommends maintaining the current policy of increasing production by 400k bpd every month. Earlier...
Bitcoin price failed to stay above $49,000 level SEC extends four Bitcoin ETF deadlines until November Polkadot is one of hedge funds’ favorite...