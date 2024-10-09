Daily summary: Volatility increases at the end of the quarter
European equities post first monthly drop since January US initial jobless claims unexpectedly rise for a third week Potential US government shutdown...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
More
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
More
Chinese stocks sold off sharply during the Asia session, as reports that Chinese consumers spent less during the recent Golden Week holiday knocked confidence. The government in Beijing have announced no fresh stimulus measures of note this week, which is also knocking sentiment, however, they will hold...
More
European equities post first monthly drop since January US initial jobless claims unexpectedly rise for a third week Potential US government shutdown...
CarMax (KMX.US) stock is dropping more than 11% today after the Virginia-based used auto retailer posted mixed quarterly results. Company earned $1.72...
The Chinese authorities issued a recommendation to energy companies to secure the supply of raw materials at all costs. China's deputy prime minister...
Recently, a two-year suspension of the government's debt limit in the United States passed. In addition, the government has not yet passed a stopgap...
The price of gold has risen almost $ 40 during today’s session and has clearly breached the $ 1,750level and is heading towards the highest levels...
US stocks open higher after the Senate reached a government funding deal Mixed macroeconomic data from the US Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) shares surge...
The US economy advanced an annual 6.7% on quarter in the second quarter of 2021, slightly above analysts' expectations of 6.6%. Upward revisions...
Energy prices, especially natural gas prices, rallied massively. While a pullback on the natural gas market could have been spotted in the past two days,...
German CPI inflation reading for September was released at 1:00 pm BST. Inflation rate increased to 4.10 % year-on-year in September, after...
The German benchmark index pulls back from a crucial price zone on Thursday after a strong start to trading. D1 chart The DE30 is encountering strong...
European markets erase morning gains DE30 fails to break above 38.2% retracement Volkswagen cuts working hours at Wolfsburg factor Stock...
Stock market indices continue to recover from a recent steep sell-off. Once a buy-the-dip behaviour can be spotted. Investors hope that it was just a brief...
Cryptocurrencies caught a bid during the Asian session and managed to launch a recovery move. Bitcoin climbed back above $43,000 and Ethereum moved back...
European markets set for higher opening Inflation data from Italy, Germany and France European markets are set for a higher opening...
In spite of a recovery on the European markets, US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.16%, Dow Jones added 0.26%,...
USD strengthened significantly against rival currencies Precious metals under pressure on tapering fears US crude stocks rise unexpectedly The...
Gold fell sharply during the US session as odds are rising that the Fed will soon start tapering. Powell made it clear in today's speech that most...
Below we present some key takeaways from the panel discussion at ECB Forum today Investors are of course most interested in Powell's and Lagarde's...
Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.US) stock surges over 15% after the discount retailer increased its share repurchase authorization by $1.05 billion to a total of...