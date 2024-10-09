Supply chain issues hit Nike - stock plunges 7%
Nike (NKE.US) stock slumped 7% during today's session after the apparel giant reduced its revenue forecasts due to supply chain issues which are hurting...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
More
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
More
Chinese stocks sold off sharply during the Asia session, as reports that Chinese consumers spent less during the recent Golden Week holiday knocked confidence. The government in Beijing have announced no fresh stimulus measures of note this week, which is also knocking sentiment, however, they will hold...
More
Nike (NKE.US) stock slumped 7% during today's session after the apparel giant reduced its revenue forecasts due to supply chain issues which are hurting...
Fed meeting is already behind us but central banks will remain near the top of the agenda next week, thanks to the ECB event. Apart from that, situation...
ANZ BANK issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a LONG position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US stocks open lower amid Evergrande concerns Robinhood (HOOD.US), Coinbase (COIN.US) stocks under pressure as China intensifies cryptocurrency crackdown Roku...
While European equity markets are pulling back slightly today, cryptocurrencies are experiencing another steep drop. Bitcoin as well as major altcoins,...
German elections to be held this Sunday First federal elections in post-Merkel era SPD leads in polls but will need partners to rule Market...
While the FOMC meeting this week was quite hawkish, it failed to trigger large moves on the market. Fed gave the most clear hint on when tapering may start...
European indices set to open slightly lower Number of Fed members set to speak German IFO index for September A wild week...
In spite of upbeat moods seen on Wall Street yesterday, today's Asian session was mixed. Nikkei gained, Kospi and S&P/ASX 200 dropped and...
Stocks in Europe and US extend upward move China asks local governments to prepare for Evergrande collapse Rate decisions from CBRT,...
SEB Research issued a recommendation for the AUDCHF currency pair. Research division of SEB Group recommends taking a long position on the pair with...
Investors received a fresh set of one of the most timely data indices today. Flash PMIs for September from Europe and the US suggested that economic recovery...
Carnival Corp (CCL.US) is trading 5% higher today. Company announced that it plans to resume cruises on 42 ships by the end of October. Operations will...
BNP issued a recommendation for the EURCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
US indices trade higher US30 breaks above number of important resistance levels Salesforce and Darden Restaurants jump on full-year...
Flash PMI indices for September from the United States were released at 2:45 pm BST. PMI indices from Europe released this morning turned out to be weaker-than-expected...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.351 million in the week ended September 18th, compared to upwardly revised 0.335 million...
While indices around the world were recovering from Monday's rout yesterday, not every stock enjoyed gains. DraftKings (DKNG.US), the US sports betting...
The Bank of England left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low of 0.1% and the bond-buying programme at £895 billion during...