BREAKING: USDTRY hits new record high after CBRT rate cut
Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey announced its latest monetary policy decision at 12:00 pm BST. The Turkish central bank was expected to leave rates...
Market news
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Chinese stocks sold off sharply during the Asia session, as reports that Chinese consumers spent less during the recent Golden Week holiday knocked confidence. The government in Beijing have announced no fresh stimulus measures of note this week, which is also knocking sentiment, however, they will hold...
European stock markets trade higher Weak PMI data from France and Germany Volkswagen (VOW3.DE) plans to start a EV battery systems factory in China European...
Some risk-off moods could have been spotted on the markets in the past couple of minutes. Indices in Europe and US equity futures pulled back, gold jumped...
Release of a flash PMI indices for September is one of the key events of the day in Europe. Readings from France and Germany have already been released....
USDCAD pair broke above the 1.2830 resistance zone on Monday but bulls were unable to hold onto these gains. More hawkish FED failed to support...
European markets seen opening lower BoE interest rate decision PMI releases from Germany, France, UK and US Futures markets point to a slightly...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 1.0%, Dow Jones added 0.95% and Nasdaq moved 1.02% higher. Russell 2000...
European indices extended yesterday gains Fed officials believe tapering "may soon be warranted" US crude oil inventories fall for...
The press conference of FED chairman Jerome Powell is heading towards its end. Here are they key takeaways from the opening statement: The Fed's...
As expected, the Fed does not change its policy and does not start tapering. In the statement, however, we have an indication that if progress continues,...
The Federal Reserve left fed funds rate at 0-0.25% and bond-buying at a $120 billion monthly pace. Still, the central bank said the economy has made...
The latest news from Asia Markets indicates that we can expect some kind of aid to Evergrande. However, this is actually a state takeover of the company....
FedEx (FDX.US) stock plunged more than 8% during today's session after the transportation company posted mixed quarterly results. FedEx earned $4.37...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a LONG position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.0334 Target:1.0450 Stop:...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 3.481 million barrels in the week ended September 17, following an 6.422 million decrease in the previous...
US stocks open higher FOMC announces rate decision General Mills (GIS.US) stock rises on solid quarterly results US indices launched...
FOMC decision was expected to be a key event of the week. However, a sell-off that arrived on the markets at the beginning of this week showed that developments...
European stocks trade higher DE30 breaks above the upper limit of market geometry Lufthansa says Europe-US travel booking jumped...
