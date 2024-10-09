Apple dropped 2.5% after antitrust ruling
Apple (AAPL.US) stock fell roughly 2.5% during today’s US trading session after antitrust ruling issued by judge. The US tech giant was ordered by...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
More
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
More
Chinese stocks sold off sharply during the Asia session, as reports that Chinese consumers spent less during the recent Golden Week holiday knocked confidence. The government in Beijing have announced no fresh stimulus measures of note this week, which is also knocking sentiment, however, they will hold...
More
Apple (AAPL.US) stock fell roughly 2.5% during today’s US trading session after antitrust ruling issued by judge. The US tech giant was ordered by...
Stocks as well as other types of risk assets took a hit this week. Situation improved slightly by the end of the week as the ECB persuaded investors that...
US equity markets erase early gains and move lower PPI inflation for August slightly above forecasts Take-Two Interactive delays...
Oil markets are enjoying a good trading day after several rough sessions. Since late-August WTI prices have been trading sideways in a roughly $2-range....
Two macroeconomic reports from North America were released at 1:30 pm BST today. US PPI inflation for August showed a larger acceleration in producer's...
Stocks in Europe trade slightly higher DE30 tested 50% retracement of this week's drop Airbus in talks with WizzAir over large...
Although Joe Biden and Xi Jinping had a general discussion on a broad range of topics and the phone call was not meant to lead to any agreement or declaration,...
European futures trade slightly higher after Biden-Xi phone call Canadian jobs data, US PPI inflation Speeches from ECB and Fed members Futures...
Sentiment improved during the Asian session after it was reported that Joe Biden and Xi Jinping held a phone call for the first time in 7 months Presidents...
European equities mixed, US indices move slightly higher The ECB slows down the pace of PEPP, but says this isn’t tapering Oil...
Lululemon Athletica (LULU.US) is surging more than 12% during today’s US trading session. The apparel retailer reported Q2 results that topped analysts...
OIL.WTI Oil WTI price remains limited by the downward trend line (the trend started in early-July) Moreover, the 50-day moving average...
The US Department of Energy released the latest oil inventories data. Key takeaways from the report: Oil inventories: -1.5 mn (vs expected:...
US equity markets opened flat, but march higher Upbeat jobless claims data GameStop tumbled after quarterly results US equity...
The press conference with the ECB President Lagarde has just ended. Below we present some key takeaways: Rebound phase in recovery increasingly...
Oil experienced quite a steep drop shortly after 1:00 pm BST. The move was triggered by news from China. It was officially confirmed that China decided...
The European Central Bank has just announced its decision. Interest rates were obviously left unchanged - there is no surprise here at all. However, the...
European stock markets trade lower DE30 halts decline near 15,500 pts area Merck boosts mid-term outlook European stock markets...
Monetary policy decision announcement from the European Central Bank at 12:45 pm BST is a key event of the day. President Lagarde will hold a press conference...