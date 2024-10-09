📉Cryptocurrencies in full retreat❗
Downbeat moods prevail at the end of the European session. The dollar index rose to 92.4, moving away from one-month lows early in the month, and tracking...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Chinese stocks sold off sharply during the Asia session, as reports that Chinese consumers spent less during the recent Golden Week holiday knocked confidence. The government in Beijing have announced no fresh stimulus measures of note this week, which is also knocking sentiment, however, they will hold...
Investing in Upstart also involves investing in the belief or certainty that AI can be more effective in the loan decision-making process than current...
US stocks start session mostly lower Goldman Sachs downgraded US growth outlook Boeing (BA.US) suffered an orders blow US indices launched...
As the Wall Street earnings season for Q2 2021 is coming to an end, investors already have access to the second quarter financial data from almost all...
Stocks in Europe trade lower DE30 drops below 15,900 and tests 61.8% retracement Deutsche Telekom agreed to sales T-Mobile Netherlands Majority...
The Reserve Bank of Australia announced a monetary policy decision today. Interest rates were left unchanged with the main rate remaining at 0.1%. Such...
Aluminium is trading at the highest level since 2011 following a military coup in Guinea. Military seized control over the country in West Africa that...
European stock markets set to open slightly lower US and Canadian traders return from holiday German ZEW index for September European...
US futures trade little changed compared to Friday's closing prices. US trades return to the markets today following a long weekend Stocks...
European bourses finished session higher Potential stimulus in Japan and China Holiday in the United States and Canada European indices finished...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:130.66 Target:134.50 Stop:...
Nomura issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. Company recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry: ...
Goldman Sachs issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
This week starts off relatively quiet due to the US and Canadian holidays. However, last week was marked by the release of the NFP report on friday, which...
Bitcoin will become legal tender in El Salvador on Tuesday Bitcoin broke above psychological 50k level NFTs support Ethereum rally The past...
European stocks trade higher DE30 jumps above 50% retracement of last week's drop 10 new additions to DAX index announced Stock...
Upbeat moods can be spotted on the cryptocurrency market at the beginning of a new week. Coins gained over the week with Bitcoin managing to break above...
European indices set to open slightly higher Holiday in the United States and Canada Stock index futures point to a flat or slightly...
