Morning wrap (06.09.2021)
Stocks in Asia are trading mixed at the beginning of a new week. S&P/ASX 200 and Kospi drop while Nikkei and indices from China trade higher DAX...
Market news
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Chinese stocks sold off sharply during the Asia session, as reports that Chinese consumers spent less during the recent Golden Week holiday knocked confidence. The government in Beijing have announced no fresh stimulus measures of note this week, which is also knocking sentiment, however, they will hold...
NFP report for August well below expectations USD tumbles after jobs data, precious metals gain European equity markets pull back Friday...
DocuSign (DOCU.US) gained roughly 6% during today’s US trading session after the company delivered strong quarterly results. Second-quarter earnings...
Ugly headline non-farm payrolls number Wage growth accelerated in August The NFP report for August turned out to be a huge disappointment....
NFP report for August and OPEC+ meeting are behind us and now markets shift their attention to number of central bank policy decisions scheduled for next...
The headline ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for the month of August fell to 61.7 from 64.1 a month ago. However, the result was slightly above the consensus...
US markets open slightly lower on Friday NFP figures for August below forecasts Hewlett Packard jumped after solid earnings US...
The NFP report for August has just been released. The long-awaited data surprised to the downside as the headline non-farm payrolls number showed a huge miss...
The US dollar is trading lower against the majority of other major currencies ahead of the release of key jobs data. US index futures are trading little...
Stocks in Europe trade lower DE30 tests upper limit of triangle pattern at 15,850 pts Delivery Hero to raise €1.25 billion via...
Resignation of the Japanese Prime Minister Suga was quite unexpected. Indeed, he was an unpopular politician and was often criticized for how he handled...
European indices set to open flat NFP report for August at 1:30 pm BST Final services PMIs from Europe and US Futures markets...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.28%, Dow Jones added 0.37% and Nasdaq moved 0.14% higher. Russell 2000 gained...
US weekly jobless claims fall to pandemic low Dollar under pressure Bitcoin faces major resistance In today's analysis, we presented market...
Yesterday GDPNow model from the Atlanta Fed showed better growth prospects in Q3 - forecast increased from 5.1% to 5.3%. Today however, the forecast...
Chewy (CHWY.US) stock plunged over 10.0% during today's session, after the online pet supplies retailer reported disappointing quarterly figures. Company...
WTI oil is gaining almost 2.5%, while Brent oil is gaining more than 2.0% during today's session. The upward move in the first half of the day was...
S&P 500 hit new all-time high US jobless claims fell more than expected Hormel (HRL.US) disappointed with its full-year outlook US indices...
Relatively high expectations ahead of the August NFP Powell is taking his time, but he is not ruling out tapering this year Warning signs ahead...