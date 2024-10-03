Nvidia stock sell off – how long will it last?
What’s going on with Nvidia? One minute it’s the world’s most valuable company and the next minute it is down 7% in 5 days and is lagging...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
03:30 PM BST, United States - Dallas Fed Mfg Business Index for Jun: actual -15.1; previous -19.4; This month's Texas...
Flat opening on US stock exchanges 10-year Treasury yields slightly down The US Dollar Index (USDIDX) loses 0.40% Semiconductor sector continues...
Selling pressure on Bitcoin has intensified following the public announcement from Mt. Gox, revealing plans to start distributing assets stolen in a 2014...
The European Commission has informed Apple that its App Store policy potentially violates the Digital Markets Act (DMA), particularly by restricting app...
European markets gain at start of new week French banks rebound; automotive gains after tariff news Adnoc raises takeover bid for Covestro Overall...
Financial markets have opened the week in a muted fashion. Bond yields in Europe are up slightly, the dollar is lower on a broad basis and stocks are up...
Germany IFO Institute issued the latest set of its sentiment indices today at 9:00 am BST. Headline Business Climate index was expected to improve slightly...
Bitcoin records a weak opening of the week and loses similarly to Ethereum, about 2% The average short-term trader in BTC is currently trading at...
Major cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin, have been trading lower during the weekend, continuing downward move launched in the first week of June. However,...
European indices set to open slightly higher German IFO index, Dallas Fed index Speeches from ECB, Fed and BoC members Index futures point...
Beginning of a new week on the markets is calm, with very light newsflow during the Asia-Pacific session Indices from Asia-Pacific launched new week's...
Wall Street indexes ended the week lower. The US500 is down 0.30%, and the US100 is down 0.40%. The largest declines were recorded by semiconductor...
The next week on the markets looks to be calmer in terms of scheduled market events and macro releases. Nevertheless, there will still be some noteworthy...
The cryptocurrency market has returned to declines after a brief recovery yesterday. Bitcoin falls below $64,000, losing 2.00% and thus trading below the...
The USDJPY pair extends its rally, approaching the zone of local highs (levels highest since 1990). On Thursday, the U.S. Treasury Department added Japan...
US indices open lower on the last day of the week Semiconductor sector leads the declines USDIDX gained in the first part of the day US bond...
03:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data: Natural Gas Storage: actual 71B; forecast 69B; previous 74B; Volatility after publication...
03:00 PM BST, United States - Existing Home Sales for May: actual 4.11M; forecast 4.08M; previous 4.14M; actual -0.7% MoM;...
02:45 PM BST, United States - PMI Data for Jun: S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI: actual 51.7; forecast 51.0; previous 51.3; S&P...