BREAKING: US jobless claims drop, EURUSD gains slightly
US jobless claims data for the previous week was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report showed lower readings for both initial and continuing claims, what can...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Chinese stocks sold off sharply during the Asia session, as reports that Chinese consumers spent less during the recent Golden Week holiday knocked confidence. The government in Beijing have announced no fresh stimulus measures of note this week, which is also knocking sentiment, however, they will hold...
Alibaba (BABA.US) is the Chinese internet behemoth with presence in e-commerce, cloud, search engines and payments sectors, among others. While the company...
Upbeat moods can be spotted on the cryptocurrency market during today's session. Yesterday Ethereum price surged above $3,700, reaching the highest...
European markets trade slightly higher DE30 bounces off the upward trendline BMW to use more recycled materials in its cars Stocks...
In spite of a miss in the ADP employment data, major US indices like S&P 500 (US500) or Nasdaq-100 (US100) managed to finish yesterday's trading...
European stock markets set to open lower US jobless claims and Q2 productivity data Trade balance from the United States and Canada Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.03%, Nasdaq moved 0.33% higher and Russell 2000 added 0.58%. Dow Jones was...
ADP report well below expectations Nasdaq hit new record AUD strongest among major currencies OPEC + continues the process of increasing production Cryptocurrencies...
Ambarella (AMBA.US) stock surges more than 23.0% after the maker of chips for cars and cameras, which counts GoPro amongst others as customers, posted...
ANZ issued a recommendation for the GBPAUD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:Limit...
US companies created far fewer jobs than expected in August as according to some analysts, the spread of Delta variant dented labour market recovery. Private...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 7.169 million barrels in the week ended August 27, following an 2.979 million decrease in the previous...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI for the US jumped to 59.9 in August from 59.5 in the previous month, beating analysts’ expectations of 58.5. New...
Nasdaq hits all-time high Disappointing ADP report CrowdStrike (CRWD.US) stock under pressure despite upbeat quarterly results US indices launched...
ADP report on change in US employment in August was released at 1:15 pm BST. Data was expected to show an increase of 615k jobs following a 330k increase...
The dollar erased morning gains and is currently losing against most currencies. The EURUSD pair broke above the 1.1800 level and several important resistance...
US500 Let’s start today’s analysis with the US large-cap index - S&P500 (US500). Looking at the D1 interval, one can see that the index...
The entire luxury sector collapsed two weeks ago, and for good reason, Chinese demand is a concern and the sector is highly dependent on it. This concern...
Europeans stock markets erase part of gains DE30 drops below 15,900 pts after failed test of 15,970 pts area Airbus receives $4.9...