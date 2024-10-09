DE30 erases morning gains and drops below 15,900 pts
Europeans stock markets erase part of gains DE30 drops below 15,900 pts after failed test of 15,970 pts area Airbus receives $4.9...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Chinese stocks sold off sharply during the Asia session, as reports that Chinese consumers spent less during the recent Golden Week holiday knocked confidence. The government in Beijing have announced no fresh stimulus measures of note this week, which is also knocking sentiment, however, they will hold...
Landfall of the hurricane Ida on the US Gulf Coast over the weekend caused a jump in volatility on the oil market at the start of this week. However, situation...
European stock markets set for higher opening ADP report expected to show 615k jobs gain in August OPEC+ meeting scheduled for today Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.13%, Dow Jones moved 0.11% lower and Nasdaq declined 0.04%. Russell 2000...
Inflation in the Eurozone above expectations Consumer confidence in the US fell sharply US indices retreat from record highs Inflation in the...
Zoom Video (ZM.US) stock plunges 16% following the release of quarterly results. The video conferencing company reported quarterly earnings of $1.36...
The Conference Board said on Tuesday its consumer confidence index dropped to 113.8 in August which is a six-month low from 129.1 in July (revised to 125.1)....
Ethereum price managed to break above major resistance during today's session among rising interest from institutional investors. Bitcoin investment...
The growth rate of Facebook users is slowing, but this is more than offset by the growth in monetization. In terms of its current financial results,...
Weak macroeconomic data from the US Zoom (ZM.US) stock tumbles on weak growth forecasts Robinhood (HOOD.US) stock under pressure following SEC comments US...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index decreased to 113.8 in August from the previous month's 129.1 and well below market expectations...
GDP Growth Annualized in Canada decreased to -1.10 % in the second quarter of 2021 from 5.50 % in the first quarter of 2021. On the monthly basis the economy ...
Today's session in Europe started in positive moods, but the situation changed significantly in the afternoon. On the one hand, downward move can be...
Oil Oil prices increased following the landfall of the Ida hurricane on the US Gulf coast. Almost 2 million barrels of daily production has been...
European markets trade higher DE30 tested 16,000 pts area Deutsche Wohnen recommends shareholders accept Vonovia offer European...
Flash CPI data from the euro area for the month of August has just been released. Markets expected a print of 2.7% YoY (vs previously: 2.2% YoY). Meanwhile,...
Antipodean currencies - Australian dollar and New Zealand dollar - can be found among top performing major currencies today. However, NZD is outperforming...
European markets set for higher opening Flash inflation from the euro area Q2 GDP report from Canada Futures markets point...
