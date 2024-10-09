Economic calendar: Inflation from Europe, Canadian Q2 GDP
European markets set for higher opening Flash inflation from the euro area Q2 GDP report from Canada Futures markets point...
Market news
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Chinese stocks sold off sharply during the Asia session, as reports that Chinese consumers spent less during the recent Golden Week holiday knocked confidence. The government in Beijing have announced no fresh stimulus measures of note this week, which is also knocking sentiment, however, they will hold...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.43%, Nasdaq added 0.90%, Dow Jones moved 0.16% lower and Russell 2000 dropped...
Global equities start week higher US100 and US500 both hit new ATH’s Low volatility in the Forex market As for the Forex market, the...
Li Auto (LI.US) stock erased early gains and is trading 6% lower after a Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer reported a surprise second-quarter...
Upbeat moods prevail in the US stock market. The lack of specific announcements regarding the start of the tapering timeline from Jerome Powell supports...
This new week starts off relatively calm, after a busier Friday session. Powell's speech during the Jackson Hole symposium ended up not bringing any...
Some emerging market currencies perform remarkably well today, although it is worth noting that volatility is limited as the London market is closed today....
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 hit new all-time highs Japan decides to suspend Moderna`s (MRNA.US) COVID-19 vaccine Affirm stock (AFRM.US) soars 40%...
Chinese government declares further crackdown on crypto Exchange activity of Bitcoin and Ethereum on the rise Bitcoin bulls struggle to break above...
Inflation Rate in Germany rose to 3.90% in August from 3.80 % in July and in line with market expectations. Monthly CPI amounted to 0.0%, with the...
European stocks trade higher DE30 tested 15,900 pts but failed Lufthansa plans to boost capacity for business travellers Majority...
Hurricane Ida, a category 4 tropical storm, made a landfall on the northern coast of the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. Power outages were reported across...
European markets set for flat opening Flash August CPI data from Germany UK traders off for holiday Moods on the global financial...
US indices rallied on Friday after Powell stuck to his dovish narrative. Small gains on the US futures can be spotted at the start of a new week Bulls...
USD tumbled after Powell’s speech Stock markets at new record highs Gold and silver gain on weaker USD Friday was all...
Fed economic symposium in Jackson Hole will be over after the weekend and the markets' attention will return to data. US jobs data for August is key...
US stock indices jumped after long-awaited Powell’s speech as the Fed Chair delivered his openings remarks during Jackson Hole Symposium. It might...
The long-awaited text of Powell’s speech has just been released. At press time the Fed Chair is delivering his speech. Below we present key bullet...
US equity markets open slightly higher Jackson Hole Symposium begins today Powell’s speech in the spotlight US...