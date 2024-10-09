BREAKING: USD gains after Mester’s hawkish tone
The US dollar gained significantly in recent minutes after Mester’s comments. President and CEO of the Fed of Cleveland says that her view regarding...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Chinese stocks sold off sharply during the Asia session, as reports that Chinese consumers spent less during the recent Golden Week holiday knocked confidence. The government in Beijing have announced no fresh stimulus measures of note this week, which is also knocking sentiment, however, they will hold...
USD pulls back slightly, gold gains while US futures are trading nowhere - this is the state of the market ahead of the first fully-virtual economic symposium...
US core PCE price index, the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge, has just been released. The print for July turned out to be in-line with expectations...
European markets trade mixed DE30 tests resistance at 15,800 pts Vonovia plans €5 billion corporate bond offering Mixed...
TNOTE launched today's trading with a large bearish price gap. TNOTE dropped below a local low from mid-August at around 133.30 and is currently testing...
European stocks set for more or less flat opening of session today Powell to speak at Fed's Jackson Hole meeting US data pack...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.58%, Dow Jones declined 0.54% and Nasdaq moved 0.64% lower. Russell 2000...
Stock indices muted ahead of Jackson Hole symposium US GDP growth slightly below expectations. Jobless claims on the rise ECB minutes signals...
Zoom Video Communications (ZM.US) launched today’s session higher after Morgan Stanley upgraded the company's shares to overweight from equal-weight...
Cryptocurrencies started this week on a positive node and major coins attempted to extend the recent rally. Bitcoin was able to break above the 50’000...
We are currently observing quite a strong pullback on Wall Street. The S&P 500 is trading at its lowest level since August 23 and for a moment fell...
US stocks trade nearly flat US GDP growth slightly below expectations. Jobless claims on the rise Comments from FED officials Coty (COTY.US)...
The market currently focuses on several factors that are more or less related to each other. The situation could clear up on Friday at 3:00 p.m. BST at...
The US economy advanced by an annualized 6.6% % in the second quarter, following a 6.4 % expansion in the previous three-month period,...
Minutes from the ECB July meeting have just been released. Below we presents highlights of the report: New forward guidance best understood...
The German benchmark index finds short-term support at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement. D1 chart The DE30 is able to recover somewhat from...
Airbus (AIR.DE), one of the world's largest manufacturers, has managed to weather the pandemic and continues to benefit from struggles of its main...
European indices trade lower DE30 reaches a 1-week low Delivery Hero reports EBITDA loss for H1 2021 Stocks in Europe are...
USDCAD currency pair experienced some steep gains at the end of the previous week. Nevertheless, sentiment on the pair took a U-turn after the week. Taking...
