Best Buy stock surges 9% on strong earnings results
Best Buy (BBY.US) stock rose more than 9.0% during today's session after the electronics retailer posted upbeat quarterly figures. Company earned $2.98...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
More
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
More
Chinese stocks sold off sharply during the Asia session, as reports that Chinese consumers spent less during the recent Golden Week holiday knocked confidence. The government in Beijing have announced no fresh stimulus measures of note this week, which is also knocking sentiment, however, they will hold...
More
Best Buy (BBY.US) stock rose more than 9.0% during today's session after the electronics retailer posted upbeat quarterly figures. Company earned $2.98...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following...
Company Veeva Systems (VEEV.US) is the benchmark enterprise SaaS (Software as a Service) solution in the life sciences industry. Since the company's...
US indices extend gains NASDAQ 100 hit new all-time high Palo Alto Networks (PANW.US) stock surges after upbeat quarterly results US indices...
Both oil benchmarks are gaining ca. 1.5% today, although at some point crude oil rose by 2%. Prices rebounded thanks to the problems of the US dollar and...
Gold Gold price gained over $100 per ounce over the past 2 weeks and broke above the $1,800 mark as well as 50-session moving average Goldman...
European market trade mixed DE30 retests downward trendline in 15,900 pts area Lanxess buys microbial unit from IFF for $1.3 billion European...
Equity and commodity markets rallied amid broad risk-on moods. Oil was one of the top gainers with Brent and WTI gaining over 5%. That was a major reversal...
European markets set for higher opening API report on oil inventories Futures markets point to a higher opening of the European cash...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.85%, Dow Jones moved 0.61% higher, Nasdaq rallied 1.55% and Russell 2000...
Nasdaq and S&P 500 reached new ATH Precious metals prices move higher US dollar under pressure During today's session we could observe...
Pfizer (PFE.US), BioNTech (BNTX.US) shares rose 3% and 11% respectively after FDA granted full U.S. approval of their Covid-19 vaccine for use in people...
On Monday, we can observe a rebound of precious metals, which can be explained by a correction of the dollar. Gold broke above the major resistance zone...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:0.7188 Target:0.7470 Stop:...
NASDAQ hits new all-time high US PMI indices below expectations Uber (UBER.US) shares fell sharply after California court invalidates gig worker US...
The release of the minutes of the last FOMC meeting ended up boosting the U.S dollar and, since then, the USD has been appreciating strongly against the...
The IHS Markit US Manufacturing PMI fell to 61.20 in August from 63.4 in July, a third straight month of decline from May's all-time high and below market...
Ethereum has rebounded sharply over the past month. The price of the second most popular cryptocurrency in the world has almost doubled from July's...
Bitcoin above psychological 50k level Blackrock invested nearly $400M in Bitcoin mining stocks PayPal will allow clients in the UK to buy, hold...