Institutional interest in Bitcoin accelerates
Bitcoin is experiencing a minor sell-off, following its local high recorded on August 14 at $48,00, however price is still hovering above a crucial support...
Market news
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Chinese stocks sold off sharply during the Asia session, as reports that Chinese consumers spent less during the recent Golden Week holiday knocked confidence. The government in Beijing have announced no fresh stimulus measures of note this week, which is also knocking sentiment, however, they will hold...
Stocks in Western Europe trade lower DE30 failed to break above local high at 15,950 pts Deutsche Post acquires Hillebrand for €1.5...
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand left rates unchanged at today's meeting. RBNZ ended its QE programme in July and was expected to begin a rate hike...
The stock market fared poorly on Tuesday, the Nasdaq Composite (US100) saw significant losses and dropped 0.93%. Investors remain concerned about...
European markets seen opening flat FOMC minutes in the evening Earnings reports from Nvidia, Target and Cisco Systems In...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.71%, Dow Jones moved 0.79% lower and Nasdaq dropped 0.93%. Russell 2000...
Today's Powell's speech does not cause much excitement in the market, as the Fed chairman did not mention so far anything about tapering or US...
Home Depot (HD.US) stock fell more than 4.5% despite solid second-quarter results. Home improvement retailer earned $4.53 per share, while analysts expected...
US retail declined 1.1% from a month earlier in July, following a revised 0.7% jump in the previous month and compared with analysts' expectations...
Bitcoin price is hovering above a crucial support zone around $45,000 which is additionally strengthened by 50 SMA (green line). On the other hand buyers...
US retail sales well below expectations Walmart (WMT.US) stock slightly lower despite upbeat quarterly figures Roblox (RBLX.US) shares tanked 6%...
Total industrial production in the US increased to 0.9 % in July, easing from a downwardly revised 0.2% growth in June and above market consensus...
US retail sales data for July was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be weaker than expected and trigger some moves...
The price of gold has recovered over two-thirds of its recent losses and is approaching $ 1,800 an ounce. The rebound of gold was possible thanks to a...
Gold Gold price rebounds as US yields drop and in spite of strong US dollar Outlook for the future monetary policy in the United States...
European markets trade lower DE30 halts decline at 15,800 pts Siemens and Duerr are considering acquisitions European stock...
Align Technology's second quarter results beat expectations with strong demand for its Invisalign tooth alignment system. The company is benefiting...
NZD dollar plunged during the Asian session today after the first Covid-19 case since February was reported in New Zealand. While it is just a single case,...
