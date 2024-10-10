Chart of the day - AUDNZD (17.08.2021)
NZD dollar plunged during the Asian session today after the first Covid-19 case since February was reported in New Zealand. While it is just a single case,...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
More
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
More
NZD dollar plunged during the Asian session today after the first Covid-19 case since February was reported in New Zealand. While it is just a single case,...
European markets set to open lower Fed Chair Powell to speak in the evening US retail sales data for July to be released at 1:30...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. Dow Jones gained 0.31%, S&P 500 added 0.26%, Nasdaq dropped 0.20% and Russell 2000 moved 0.89%...
Global stock markets fall on Monday Poor data from China weighs on sentiment Gold prices testing $1,790 an ounce Global equity...
Sonos (SONO.US), speaker and sound accessory company, surged roughly 10% during today’s US trading session. A ruling by US International...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the CADJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US equities fall on Monday US30 below the 50-hour moving average as cyclicals plunge Tesla (TLSA.US) faces a formal safety probe US...
Walmart’s is looking for digital currency and crypto product lead US Treasury to provide clearer crypto tax guidelines Bitcoin popularity...
Copper prices fell more than 2% at the beginning of the week, which may be associated with poor economic data from China. Industrial production for July...
European stock markets trade lower DAX below 16,000 pts German state begins to reduce stake in Lufthansa (LHA.DE) European indices launched...
While market attention is increasingly tied to the US dollar, due a potential tapering, this week's increased volatility may be seen on the AUDNZD...
Stocks in Europe set for lower opening NY Empire State Manufacturing Canada wholesales and manufacturing sales figures Futures markets point...
Stocks in Asia are trading mostly lower. Nikkei fell 1.7%, S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.2%, while Kospi is closed due to a bank holiday. Indices from China...
European and US stocks continue to push higher USD weaker across the board after Michigan data Precious metals supported by weaker...
The Honest Company (HNST.US) is one of the worst performing stocks during today’s US session. Its shares tanked by more than 25% after poor quarterly...
University of Michigan’s preliminary data for August turned out to be a huge miss. The headline consumer sentiment index crashed below Covid-19 crisis...
Major stock indices from Europe and US rose sharply this week after recent US CPI data softened the view that the Federal Reserve may exit monetary stimulus...
US500 and US30 at new record highs University of Michigan’s data for August disappointed Walt Disney soared after strong...