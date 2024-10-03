Carlsberg drops 8% as Britvic rejected takeover proposal 📉
Shares of Danish brewing market giant, Carlsberg (CARLB.DK) drops almost 8.5% today as British soft drinks producers Britvic has rejected worth $3.9bn...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
Canadian retail sales report for April was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show solid increases in headline and core retail sales,...
Sarepta Therapeutics' soared by 36% in the pre-market trading following the FDA's decision to grant accelerated approval for its gene therapy,...
PALLADIUM is the best performing precious metals today, gaining over 3% and jumping to the highest level in 3 weeks. Price continues a rebound, launched...
DE40 records 0.4% drop, pressured by contract declines on Wall Street A day of three hags and an all-time record volume of options expiring today...
UK Composite PMI (flash for June) came in 51.7 vs 53 exp. and 53 previously UK Services PMI (flash for June) came in 51.4 vs 53 exp. and 52.9 previously UK...
EUR is the worst performing major currency today. While it was Japanese yen, who was top laggard during the Asia-Pacific session, euro took a big hit following...
Flash PMI indices for June were a key release scheduled for the European sesion today. Markets were focused primarily on releases from France (8:15 am...
The UK consumer bounces back, as public finances remain tight for a potential new Labour government in the UK It’s been a mixed bag for asset...
European indices set for flat opening Flash PMI indices for June from Europe and US Canadian retail sales data European index futures point...
UK retail sales data for May wsa released this morning at 7:00 am BST. Report was expected to show monthly increases in headline and core retail sales,...
Wall Street indices began to slide after a mixed opening of the cash session yesterday. S&P 500 dropped 0.25%, Nasdaq moved 0.81% lower and small-cap...
U.S. indices are trading down in the second part of the session after breaking out of historic highs. The S&P 500 is losing almost 0.3% today after...
Futures on natural gas (NATGAS) slipped significantly below $3 zone as new NOAA forecasts and Maxar Technologies geospatial data signals more cold weather...
Futures on Nasdaq 100 (US100) 3 hours after stock market opening after yesterday holiday pause defended 20,000 points level, where we can see firs strong...
US EIA Oil inventories change: -2.547M vs -2.8M and 3.73M Gasoline inventories change: -2.28M vs 1.05M and 2.565M Distillate inventories change:...
Precious metals are trading higher today - gold gains 1.3%, platinum adds 0.3%, palladium gains 2.3% and silver rallies over 3%. The move higher is somewhat...
Still strong US dollar and 10-year treasuries yield doesn't stop rally on gold futures. President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, Neel...
Eurozone consumer confidence index came in -14 vs 13.8 exp. and -14.3 previously, signalling that European consumers are still under pressure and June...