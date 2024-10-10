Daily summary: Wall Street no longer sees the inflation problem
US and European indices at fresh record highs US inflation rate remains at 13-year high US crude stocks drop less than forecast Washington urges...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
More
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
More
US and European indices at fresh record highs US inflation rate remains at 13-year high US crude stocks drop less than forecast Washington urges...
Oil investors were served a rather weak EIA report today. The US is not experiencing any severe oil shortage at all, but the key factor is that US gasoline...
Coinbase (COIN.US) stock jumped more than 5% after the largest crypto exchange in the US posted strong quarterly figures. Company earned $6.42 per share,...
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today that its consumer price index rose 5.4% in July from a year earlier, in line with June’s figure...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 0.447 million barrels in the week ended August 6th, following an 3.626 million barrels decrease in the...
US stocks hit new record highs Inflation in the US remains elevated WW International (WW.US) stock plunges due to slow subscriber growth Coinbase...
Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP.US), more commonly known as Sinopec, took a hit amid recent rout on the Chinese stock exchange. However,...
Bitcoin pulled back from recent highs during yesterday's session however today the price of major cryptocurrency is approaching $46,000 level amid...
The widely watched US CPI inflation for July has just been released. The data came in slightly above expectations as the headline inflation rose to...
DE30 Let’s start today’s analysis with the German index - DAX (DE30). Looking at the daily interval, one can see that the price broke above...
European indices trade mixed DE30 bounces off 33-period EMA on H4 interval ThyssenKrupp drops on free cash flow forecast European...
Release of the US CPI data for July at 1:30 pm BST is a key event of the day. Market expects headline measure to decelerate from 5.4% to 5.3% YoY. Core...
USDJPY is continuing to track higher since last week, building on the rising momentum in Treasury yields, supported by the NFP report on Friday. The pair...
European markets expected to open flat US CPI data in the spotlight Earnings reports from NIO and Blink Charging Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly higher. S&P 500 gained 0.10%, Dow Jones added 0.46% and Russell 2000 moved 0.20% higher. Nasdaq...
US Senate approved infrastructure bill European indices extend rally into 7th session Dow and S&P 500 reach new all-time highs Global coffee...
The US Senate passed a bipartisan infrastructure bill worth $ 1.2 billion. The vote was 69 to 30, meaning nearly 20 Republicans backed the bill. It also...
AMC Entertainment (AMC.US) stock surged nearly 8% in premarket, however buyers failed to uphold upward momentum after the start of the session. The movie...
Recently, we can observe mixed sentiment in the US stock market. Let's take a look at the technical situation on the US2000. Looking at the H4 interval,...