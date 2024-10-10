AMC Entertainment beat second-quarter revenue estimates
AMC Entertainment (AMC.US) stock surged nearly 8% in premarket, however buyers failed to uphold upward momentum after the start of the session. The movie...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
More
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
More
AMC Entertainment (AMC.US) stock surged nearly 8% in premarket, however buyers failed to uphold upward momentum after the start of the session. The movie...
Recently, we can observe mixed sentiment in the US stock market. Let's take a look at the technical situation on the US2000. Looking at the H4 interval,...
US indexes near record highs The Senate could pass a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill today Weak data form the US labour market Kansas...
From a technical point of view, the price of bitcoin bounced off the major resistance at $ 46,500. The purple zone is marked with the 50% Fibonacci retracement...
Oil A lot of uncertainty related to oil demand during a period of OPEC+ supply increase China released part of its strategic oil reserves...
European markets trade mixed DE30 remains close to all-time highs Munich Re doubles net profit in Q2 2021 Stock market indices...
Oil prices found themselves under pressure yesterday and experienced a steep sell-off. WTI was trading down over 4% at one point of the session and was...
European markets set to open flat US Senate votes on over $1 trillion infrastructure bill Coinbase earnings According to...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.09%, Dow Jones moved 0.30% lower and Russell 2000 declined 0.58%. Nasdaq...
European and US stocks mixed Oil prices tumble amid further alarming headlines from China Gold and silver prices declining heavily EURUSD...
Shares of the Covid-19 vaccine maker BioNTech (BNTX.US) skyrocketed during today’s US session after the company released its Q2 results (today, before...
Today’s JOLTs report turned out to be a huge surprise. Markets expected a print of 9.270 million job openings in June (vs 9.209 million in May) -...
Last Friday, we witnessed important data on the US economy. The NFP report was released. The report on the country's labor market turned out to be...
Stocks start the week marginally lower US bond yields decline, which supports US100 Tesla raised to “buy” at Jefferies US...
Cryptocurrencies have been gaining momentum in recent days. Let’s have a look at Bitcoin’s technical situation. Taking a look at the daily...
Oil prices tumbled roughly 4% on Monday, extending last week’s declines. Investors’ attention has been shifted on China recently as the second-largest...
US earnings season for the second quarter of 2021 is slowly coming to an end. So far, almost 450 companies from the S&P 500 index have reported results....
European markets trade mixed DE30 tested all-time highs but failed United Internet gains after buyback announcement European...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 2 March 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 1 March 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 1 March 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 1 March 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 26 November 2024
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 8 March 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 1 March 2026
|_ga
|cc 1 March 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 28 August 2024
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 26 March 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 11 February 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 1 March 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 2 March 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 26 March 2025
|_fbp
|cc 30 May 2024
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 7 September 2024
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 26 March 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 26 March 2025
|_ttp
|cc 26 March 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 28 August 2024
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 28 August 2024
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 7 September 2024
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|lidc
|cc 9 September 2022
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 7 March 2023
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator