Top stock reports of the week (09.08.2021)
US earnings season for the second quarter of 2021 is slowly coming to an end. So far, almost 450 companies from the S&P 500 index have reported results....
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
European markets trade mixed DE30 tested all-time highs but failed United Internet gains after buyback announcement European...
Gold, as well as silver, stood out among other assets during an otherwise quiet Asian session. Gold futures launched a new week little changed, near the...
Stocks in Europe set for lower opening Earnings from AMC Entertainment Sentix index for August Futures markets point to a...
Stocks in Asia are trading mostly higher. Nikkei gains 0.3%, S&P/ASX 200 trades 0.1% higher while Kospi trades flat. Indices from China gain DAX...
US labour market report tops expectations The US dollar jumps across the board Precious metals and tech stocks under pressure Friday...
Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) released its Q2 results after Thursday’s session. The financial data surprised to the downside as the company lost $0.39...
Today’s US jobs data turned out to be a positive surprise indeed. The NFP report for July showed that the US economy added 943k jobs - above the...
NFP report is already behind us and market attention shifts to another key US report - CPI inflation for July. Will data help USD maintain gains from this...
NFP report for July tops expectations US long-end bond yields push higher after NFP beat Smalls caps outperform, tech stocks lag...
Today’s NFP report may have changed the outlook in terms of future Federal Reserve’s steps. The US economy added 943k jobs in July, the fastest...
The long-awaited US labour market data for July has just been released. The NFP report turned out to be a positive surprise. The data showed that...
European trading session has been rather calm so far. Major European indices post small gains while US futures hold near all-time highs. USD is the strongest...
European markets trade higher DE30 closes in on all-time highs Allianz announced €750 million buyback programme European...
Gold continues to pullback from the upper limit of a recent trading range at 38.2% retracement of the upward move launched in early-March 2021 ($1,825...
European markets set to slightly higher Jobs data from the United States and Canada Cannabis companies Canopy Growth and Cronos report...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 gained 0.60%, Dow Jones and Nasdaq added 0.78% each while Russell 2000 rallied 1.81% Moods...
European equities climb for fourth straight session Continuing claims hit new pandemic-era low US100 hit new all-time high European indices...
ViacomCBS (VIAC.US) stock surges more than 6.0% after the company posted solid quarterly results and announced it signed up the highest number of new streaming...