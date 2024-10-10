MACRO: Continuing jobless claims hit pandemic-era low
Weekly jobless claims declined further last week meeting Wall Street expectations, while longer-term unemployment signs showed improvement, the Labor Department...
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Today Ethereum blockchain underwent major network adjustment, called London hard fork, also referred to as EIP-1559. This was the one of the most highly...
Weekly jobless claims fall in line with expectations Robinhood (HOOD.US) stock fell more than 10% after a four-day surge Moderna (MRNA.US) and ...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.385 million in the week ended July 31st, compared to the 0.400 million rise reported in...
Oil: Brent below $ 70 a barrel, WTI is trading around $ 68 a barrel Russia hopes Iran will join the OPEC + deal when the US lifts sanctions (positive...
The German benchmark index fluctuates between gains and losses on Thursday. D1 chart The DE30 has been moving in a short-term uptrend channel for...
NFP report for July is a key economic release of the week. US jobs data will be released on Friday, 1:30 pm BST and will be closely watched by market participants....
The Bank of England decided to take a wait-and-see approach during its August monetary policy meeting and left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 breaks above 15,700 pts Bayer announced a $2 billion acquisition European stock...
Monetary policy decision announcement from Bank of England at 12:00 pm BST is a key macro event of the day. BoE is expected to leave rates unchanged. Market...
European markets set to open slightly lower Bank of England to announce policy decision at 12:00 pm BST Virgin Galactic, Moderna...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.46%, Dow Jones declined 0.92% and Russell 2000 slumped 1.23%. Nasdaq gained...
European stocks at record high Fed vice chair Clarida: Taper could begin later this year ADP report weaker than expected US ISM's services...
Job creation at private companies tumbled in July ISM's services index jumped to a new record high During today's session, investors...
One of the most important events of the day was the speech of the Vice President of the Federal Reserve, Richard Clarida. Many traders wondered what tone...
Crude inventories in the US rose by 3.62 million barrels in the week ended July 30, following an 4.089 million decrease in the previous...
Robinhood is among the most heavily traded stocks during today's session. Shares of the trading platform surged 65% to around $77.00 per share...
The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for the US jumped to 64.1 in July from 60.1 in the previous month, breaking a fresh record high and beating analysts’...
Disappointing ADP report General Motors (GM.US) shares fell after earnings miss Robinhood (HOOD.US) stock surges as Cathie Wood reveals more...
