Morning wrap (03.08.2021)
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.19%, Dow Jones moved 0.28% lower and Russell 2000 closed 0.48% lower. Nasdaq...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
More
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
More
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.19%, Dow Jones moved 0.28% lower and Russell 2000 closed 0.48% lower. Nasdaq...
European equities started August in upbeat moods US Senate agrees infrastructure bill draft US ISM manufacturing data came out weaker than expected WTI...
Li Auto (LI.US) stock jumped more than 4% early in the session after the Chinese electric vehicle maker delivered 8,589 vehicles in July, a new monthly...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI decreased to 59.5 in July, the weakest in 6 months, compared to 60.6 in June and below analysts' estimates of 60.9. Today's...
Within the last couple of hours, crude oil prices have been trading under increasing selling pressure. So far, no key information has been published that...
In today's session we observe that the EUR/USD pair is practically stagnant. Although the U.S dollar remains weak against the majors currencies, the...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI edged down to 59.9 in July from 60.6 in June, below market forecasts of 60.08. The reading pointed to the second...
US Senate agrees infrastructure bill draft Pfizer (PFE.US) and Moderna (MRNA.US) hike prices of their vaccines Square (SQ.US) stock slides after...
Crypto tax slipped into $1T Infrastructure Bill China intends to maintain pressure on the cryptocurrency market Bank Of America believes El Salvador's...
Stock market session has been rather calm so far and things look similar on the FX market... at least when it comes to major currencies. USD is among the...
We are already past the peak of the Wall Street earnings season for the second quarter of 2021. However, it does not mean that there won't be any noteworthy...
European indices trade higher DE30 fails to break above 15,680 pts area Allianz plunges after investigation news Stocks in...
GBPJPY failed to break above the resistance at 153.30 and a downward correction was launched. Pullback pushed the price to the lower limit of the Overbalance...
European markets set to open higher Manufacturing ISM for July Final PMIs from Europe and US Futures markets point to a higher...
Stocks in Asia launched a new week higher. Nikkei gains 1.8%, S&P/ASX 200 adds 1.3% while Kospi trades 0.6% higher. Indices from China gain over...
In this webinar we will discuss: Are Chinese stocks attractive now? How markets reacted to the last FOMC meeting What can we expect from the...
US core PCE inflation surges at fastest pace in 30 years Amazon shares drag Wall Street lower FED Bullard believes that tapering should start this...
Pinterest (PINS.US) shares plunged more than 20% during today's session despite the fact that the image-sharing website operator beat analyst...