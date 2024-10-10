☕Coffee prices under pressure!
Coffee prices lost more than 8% in today's session, falling below 180 cents a pound. The first reports of successive frosts indicate a limited impact...
Market news
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Core PCE prices in the US, which exclude food and energy, dropped to 0.4% on a monthly basis in June, from a 0.5% rise in previous month and below market...
JP Morgan issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
FOMC meeting did not turn out to be any kind of surprise, with US central bankers deciding to keep policy unchanged. US GDP release missed expectations...
James Bullard, one of the most colorful figures among the Fed members, takes the floor again. The banker spoke about the "good" GDP report that...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment decreased to 81.2 pts in July from 85.5 pts in June, against expected 80.8 pts. Current...
US stocks launched lower on Friday US core PCE inflation below expectations Amazon (AMZN.US) revenue missed forecasts for the 1st time in 3 years US...
The core PCE price index, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy and is the Federal Reserve's favorite inflation indicator, rose to...
Robinhood debuted on Nasdaq stock exchange Shares dropped 8% during the first trading session Company turned profitable in 2020 Stock...
European trade lower on Friday DE30 pulls back to the lower limit of the range Earnings reports from Fresenius, Fresenius Medical...
USDCHF has broken below the neckline of the head and shoulders pattern recently. According to classic technical analysis, this pattern heralds trend reversal...
German Q2 GDP data release at 9:00 am BST was a key event of the European session. Report turned out to be a disappointment with growth reaching 1.5% QoQ...
European markets set to open lower Q2 GDP reports from Europe US PCE inflation data to be released at 1:30 pm BST Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.42%, Dow Jones added 0.44% and Nasdaq moved 0.11% higher. Russell 2000 jumped...
European index finished session higher Disappointing macroeconomic data from the US Amazon (AMZN.US) to report earnings after session close European...
Amazon (AMZN.US), the world’s dominant e-commerce company will report earnings today after markets close. Market expects Amazon to report second-quarter...
Robinhood Markets (HOOD.US) shares available at XTB One of the largest public offerings (IPO) this year The IPO of Robinhood Markets' (HOOD.US)...
US GDP growth rate disappoints Initial claims fell less than anticipated The US economy advanced an annualized 6.5% on quarter in Q2 2021,...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...