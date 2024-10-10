USDJPY - recommendation from Credit Suisse
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US GDP growth well below market forecasts Facebook (FB.US) warns of significant growth slowdown Amazon (AMZN.US) to report earnings after session...
The US economy grew by 6.5 % in the second quarter, following a 6.4 % expansion in the previous three-month period, below analysts’ estimate...
Inflation rate in Germany jumped to 3.8 % in July, from 2.3% in June. It is the highest level since December 1993. Today's...
The German benchmark index is trading over 0.60% higher on Thursday after bouncing off the 50-day moving average. D1 chart The DE30 could form a...
EURUSD pair returned above $ 1.18 after the US Federal Reserve said that it was in no rush to withdraw stimulus. Today, apart from the US GDP data, investors'...
European markets trade higher ahead of US GDP release DE30 bounces off support at 15,475 pts Airbus gains following forecast upgrade European...
The FOMC meeting yesterday did not bring any surprises in terms of policy decisions. Interest rates were left unchanged as well as size and pace of QE...
European markets seen opening flat US GDP report to be released at 1:30 pm BST Amazon to report earnings after session close European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 dropped 0.02%, Dow Jones moved 0.36% lower while Nasdaq and Russell 2000 gained 0.70%...
Fed leaves rates and QE pace unchanged, signals progress on tapering goal US crude stocks fall more than expected Earnings from Facebook (FB.US)...
The press conference of FED chairman Jerome Powell is nearing its end and its course was in line with market expectations. Here are they key takeaways...
Although today's Fed statement did not surprise the markets, we could observe a clear reaction to both the EURUSD and major stock indices.Shortly after...
The Federal Reserve left fed funds rate at 0-0.25% and bond-buying at a $120 billion monthly pace. The central bank already pledged to reduce bond purchases...
Today at 7:00 p.m. BST the Fed's decision on interest rates will be released, and at 7:30 p.m. BST, Jerome Powell's press conference will begin,...
Facebook (FB.US), the world’s dominant social media platform will report earnings today after markets close. Analysts are expecting robust growth...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 4.089 million barrels in the week ended July 23rd, following an 2.108 million increase in the previous...
US stocks launched session in mixed moods FOMC to announce monetary policy decision at 7:00 pm BST Earnings from Facebook after market close US...