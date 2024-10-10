BREAKING: USDCAD moves higher on weak inflation data from Canada
Canada’s annual inflation rate decreased to 3.1% in June from 3.6 % in May and was below market expectations of a 3.2% rise. Core...
Market news
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Traders are waiting for the FOMC decision scheduled for the evening (6:00 pm GMT). Volatility is expected to be elevated across many markets. US100, GOLD...
The previous meeting of the Federal Reserve led to a significant strengthening of the dollar. This was related to the new Fed macroeconomic projections,...
European markets trade higher DE30 tests resistance at 15,560 pts Deutsche Bank and Deutsche Boerse reported Q2 earnings European...
The FOMC monetary policy decision at 7:00 pm BST is a key event of the day. Monetary policy settings, like interest rates or size of asset purchase programmes,...
European markets expected to open flat FOMC to announce monetary policy decision at 7:00 pm BST Facebook, Boeing and Pfizer among...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower but managed to recover from daily lows. S&P 500 dropped 0.47%, Dow Jones moved 0.24% lower...
European stocks extended yesterday losses Chinese regulatory crackdown continued to drag down investors' mood Earnings from Apple, Alphabet...
Chinese companies, which are listed on Wall Street, continue their recent slump during today's session. The announcement of new regulations on the...
US indices are under pressure due to negative news from China, where the government wants to subjugate the technology sector. This time, the authorities...
US stocks launched session lower Tesla posted strong quarterly figures Earnings from Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft after market close US stocks...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index increased to 129.1 in July from the previous month's 127.3 and well above market expectations...
Coffee: The price of coffee is at multi-year highs due to the very high risk of weak harvest in Brazil due to low temperatures It is worth remembering...
We are in the midst of a most interesting week of the Wall Street earnings season. All of the US mega-cap companies will report earnings this week. Investors...
The Central Bank of Hungary (MNB) raises interest rates more than expected. The main rate is now 1.2%, while analysts expected a hike to 1.1%, compared...
Trade Desk recently launched its Solimar platform to take measurable advertising to a whole new level. The delay in disavowing cookies has allowed...
Facts: Price bounced off the major support despite Amazon denied cryptocurrencies payments rumors Tesla conducted no digital asset purchases sales...
In this article: New regulations hit Chinese stocks CHNComp in bear market despite euphoria on Wall Street How to gain exposure to China “Be...
European markets trade lower but off daily lows DE30 climbs back above 15,475 pts area Duerr surges on full-year forecast upgrade European...