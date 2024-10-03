US OPEN: AI-themed rally continues
Wall Street indices open mixed US100 trades above 20,000 pts after contract rollover Dell, Super Micro Computer and Nvidia trade higher on xAI news Accenture...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
US jobless claims came in 238k vs 235k exp. and 242k previously (Continued jobless claims came in 1810k vs 1828k exp. and 1820k previously) US Housing...
After today rollover, US futures on WHEAT declines, because commodity traders track very high US harvest progress suggesting higher supply. Also, two big...
The BOE maintained rates today at 5.25%, which was widely expected by the market. However, the monetary policy summary from today’s meeting was interesting....
DAX gains during Thursday's session Evotec benefits from takeover possibility rumours Central bank decisions in the background Overall...
The Bank of England holds rates at 5.25% in line with market expectations. The decision wasn't unanimous, with 7 central bankers voting for holding...
Broadcom trades at all-time highs Strong fiscal-Q2 earnings release triggered another upward impulse on the stock Biggest single-day jump since...
Central banks are in focus this morning, especially after the surprise interest rate cut from the Swiss National Bank. A number of analysts were looking...
Bank of England is scheduled to announce its next monetary policy decision at 12:00 pm BST today. Bank is not expected to cut rates, but the importance...
The Norwegian krone is gaining in value following Norges Bank's decision to keep interest rates unchanged at 4.5%. The bank communicated that interest...
- Switzerland, SNB decision. Actual: 1.25%. Forecast: 1.25%. Previously: 1.5%. SNB SEES 2024 INFLATION AT 1.3% (PREVIOUS FORECAST WAS...
Futures indicate a higher opening of the session in Europe Investors' attention turns to the decisions of the SNB, BoE and Norges Bank A...
German PPI YoY actual -2.2% (forecast -2%, previous -3.3%) German PPI MoM actual 0% (forecast 0.1%, previous 0.2%) In May 2024, lower energy prices...
Thursday's session in Asia-Pacific markets is proceeding in a mixed mood. Japan's Nikkei is currently gaining close to 0.25%, the Hang Seng...
Wall Street was closed today due to US holiday and stock cash session was not held. Lack of US traders led to a lower liquidity and overall calmer afternoon...
Swiss National Bank is scheduled to announce its next monetary policy decision tomorrow at 8:30 am BST. Markets are positioning for another rate cut, after...
Crude oil continues its rebound, although today's increase is limited to about 0.5% for both WTI and Brent. In the latter case, we are dealing with...
Chilean peso is gaining today, with the move being triggered by release of a quarterly monetary policy report by Chile's central bank. To be more precise,...
Nvidia has become the largest company listed on Wall Street, and thus also the most valuable company in the world. It took it only 96 days to grow from...