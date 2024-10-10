Chart of the day - US100 (27.07.2021)
Chinese tech sell-off begins to spill over to other parts of the world. European stock markets launched today's trading lower with German DAX (DE30)...
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Chinese indices have been underperforming massively over the past 3 sessions. CHNComp dropped almost 12% compared to Thursday's close. Crackdown on...
European markets seen opening lower Conference Board COnsumer Confidence index for July Earnings from Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 and Dow Jones gained 0.24% each, Russell 2000 added 0.33% and Nasdaq finished flat Moods...
Cryptocurrencies are on the rise again Mixed sentiment in the stock market US dollar weakest among G8 currencies While the volatility in traditional...
During today's session, we can observe the weakness of the dollar against the Swiss franc, as a result of which the USDCHF currency pair fell by almost...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Today's session is relatively quiet, with the market showing weak signs of liquidity. However, it appears that the euro is trying to recover against...
TESLA (TSLA.US) is scheduled to release its Q2 earnings report today after the close of the US session. As usual, a conference call and Q&A with Tesla’s...
US stock trade mixed Hasbro (HAS.US) gains in premarket on strong quarterly earnings Tesla (TSLA.US) to report earnings after the closing bell US...
Reportedly Amazon may start accepting cryptocurrency payments by the end of 2021 Bitcoin rose sharply and tested 40k resistance ETH reserves...
Wall Street Q2 2021 earnings season has been on a roll for some time already. However, investors should buckle up as this week will be the big week of...
European market trade lower DE30 halts decline at 200-hour moving average Vonovia-Deutsche Wohnen merger likely to fail European...
Chinese stocks have been underperforming equities from the United States and Europe for months. However, a much steeper drop could be spotted on Friday,...
European markets seen opening lower German IFO index for July Tesla to report earnings after Wall Street close Futures markets...
Stocks in Asia are trading mixed on Monday. Japanese Nikkei gains, Australian S&P/ASX 200 trades flat, while South Korean Kospi drops Chinese...
In this webinar we will discuss: Why US keeps setting records as China tanks? Will the economic worries eventually bite? What to expect from...
European indexes finished the week higher US100 and US500 hit new record highs Mixed PMI figures from the US European indices ended a highly...
Snap (SNAP.US) stock surges more than nearly 25% after the social media company posted surprisingly strong quarterly results. The company which developed...