Lagarde Press Conference: Key Takeaways
Lagarde started the conference by pointing out that the ECB's communication would now be easier to read. Here are they key statements: higher...
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
The German benchmark index breaks out of the falling wedge formation to the upside. D1 chart It is only on the third day of the recovery that the...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.419 million in the week ended July 17th, compared to 0.360 million rise reported in the...
Netflix (NFLX.US) released its Q2 earnings report on Tuesday after the close of the US session. Release turned out to be mixed. On one hand, the company...
The ECB left monetary policy unchanged during its July meeting. Interest rates were kept at record-low levels and the PEPP quota was maintained at €1.85...
A monetary policy announcement from the European Central Bank is a key event of the day. Decision will be published at 12:45 pm BST and a press conference...
European markets trade higher DE30 erases more than half of recent drop ECB decision due at 12:45 pm BST European stock markets...
Coffee prices experienced a massive rally over the past 3 days and reached the highest levels since November 2014! Gargantuan price increase can be explained...
Stocks in Europe seen opening higher ECB meeting in the spotlight Twitter and Intel among earnings reporters Futures markets...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.82%, Dow Jones added 0.83% and Nasdaq moved 0.92% higher. Russell 2000 rallied...
Global equities rose for a second day US crude stocks rise for 1st time in over 2 months Bitcoin price returned above $30,000 European indices...
The Canadian dollar is the strongest major currency on Wednesday afternoon amid a recovery in risk appetite and stronger oil prices ( WTI price rose 4%...
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG.US) stock surges more than 10% after the fast food chain posted strong quarterly results. Company earned an adjusted $7.46...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry: 0.8628 Target:...
Crude inventories in the US rose by 2.108 million barrels in the week ended July 16th, following an 7.897 million decrease in the previous week and compared...
US stock markets opened modestly higher US 10Y Treasury yield rebound from 5 month low Netflix (NFLX.US) stock hit on earnings and subscriber miss US...
Coca-Cola (KO.US) stock rose nearly 2 % in premarket after the world's largest soda maker posted upbeat quarterly figures. Company earned 68...
European Bank Central is set to announce monetary policy decisions on Thursday at 12:45 pm BST. Interest rates are expected to be left unchanged. However,...
Stocks in Europe trade higher DE30 recovers above 15,300 pts SAP released Q2 earnings Stocks in Europe are trading higher,...