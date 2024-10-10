Moderna hit new ATH, company will join the S&P 500 index on Wednesday
Moderna (MRNA.US), an American company best known for its Covid-19 vaccine, was observed by many investors in recent days. Moderna shares have been gaining...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
More
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
More
Moderna (MRNA.US), an American company best known for its Covid-19 vaccine, was observed by many investors in recent days. Moderna shares have been gaining...
Today's risk aversion strengthens the US dollar against a number of currencies, one of which is the British pound. Interestingly, the GBP is weakening...
Major cryptocurrencies fell sharply Cryptocurrency miners may be moving to Texas after China crackdown PayPal increases Bitcoin purchase limit to...
The increase in market volatility in recent days affects in particular stock market investors. While some stock indices fell more than 3% today, the Volatility...
US indices fall more than 1 % US 10Y Treasury yield lowest since February Tractor Supply (TSCO.US) stock fell sharply after earnings US indices...
Despite the fact that the OPEC + agreement is perceived by many institutions as a positive event for the market, prices are clearly falling today. At one...
European markets trade lower Rising inflation concerns and Covid-19 cases weigh on market sentiment Lufthansa (LHA.DE) stock fell more than 3% on...
DE30 launched today's session lower amid rising concerns over surge of Covid-19 cases globally and inflation. Also destruction caused by massive flooding...
US500 lost more than 300 points on Friday and recorded its worst week in over a month amid increasing inflation concerns and surging coronavirus cases....
European markets seen opening lower Rising number of new COVID-19 cases Oil prices under pressure following OPEC+ agreement Futures markets...
In this webinar we will discuss: US inflation and Powell speeches OPEC decision and impact on prices EM currencies – which one is the best? Upcoming...
Downbeat moods can be spotted in Asia. Nikkei fell 1.15%, Kospi lost 0.90% and S&P/ASX 200 moved 0.78% lower. Indices from China are also under...
Stocks reverse gains in afternoon trading US retails sales rise unexpectedly US consumer morale weakens Silver fell more than 2% European...
Zynex Medical (ZYXI.US) stock surged more than 7% during today's session, extending yesterday's gains. A manufacturer of non-invasive medical devices...
US retail trade rose 0.6 % MoM in June, well above market expectations of 0.4% MoM decline. However this sharp increase is offset by a significant...
This week we saw limited volatility in the markets as the holiday season is in full swing. On the other hand, investors closely monitored the situation...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for the US dropped to a five-month low of 80.8 in July 2021, from 85.5 in the previous month and missing...
Retail sales above forecasts Intel (INTC.US) explores deal to buy chip maker GlobalFoundries for 30 billion Moderna (MRNA.US) stock jumps 7.0% in...
US retail sales data for June was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be better than expected but it did not trigger any major...