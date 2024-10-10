💲EURUSD tests support ahead of the US data
The most important macroeconomic data during today's session will be released in an hour. Retail sales are expected to show a decline of 0.4% MoM for...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
More
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
More
The most important macroeconomic data during today's session will be released in an hour. Retail sales are expected to show a decline of 0.4% MoM for...
European markets trade higher Eurozone inflation rate confirmed at 1.9% Puma (PUM.DE) raises 2021 guidance DE30 attempted to rebound on Friday,...
Inflation rate in the Euro Area dropped to 1.90% in June from 2% in May, in line with market expectations. Core consumer prices increased 0.90% in June...
WTI crude (OIL.WTI) is approaching $71 barrel which is the lowest level since mid June, and on course for 4% weekly loss, the most since mid-March, as...
European markets seen opening higher Finalized June inflation figures for Eurozone US retail sales and consumer sentiment data Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 fell 0.33%, Dow Jones moved 0.15% higher, Nasdaq dropped 0.70% and Russell 2000 slumped...
European equities finished 1% lower US jobless claims fall to new pandemic low US 10-year Treasury yield at 5-month low US100 under pressure European...
During today's testimony, FED chair Powell has ruled out any changes regarding current pace of asset purchases. Powell's view seems to be close...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM.US) stock fell more than 5% despite the fact that one of the world's biggest chip makers posted strong...
During today's session we can observe mixed sentiment in the oil market. On the one hand, we had speculation about a potential agreement between Saudi...
US stocks launched session lower Jobless claims fall to new pandemic low Morgan Stanley (MS.US) stock under pressure despite upbeat quarterly figures US...
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits was 0.360 million in the week ended July 10th, compared to 0.373 million rise reported in the...
So far, it has been a big week for Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) and its founder Richard Branson. Virgin Galactic launched a test spaceflight and it was a...
The German benchmark index drops 1% on Thursday and tests the 20-day moving average. H1 chart The DE30 is trading back in the sideways range that...
GBPUSD pair rose sharply following comments from BOE's Saunders, which said that it may become appropriate fairly soon to withdraw some stimulus. Saunders...
European markets trade lower DE30 drops below lower limit of market geometry and tests 200-hour moving average Siemens Energy slumps...
AUDJPY, an FX pair that is often perceived as a risk barometer, has been trading lower this week. The pair received a small boost today following the release...
European markets seen opening lower Second day of Powell's testimony Morgan Stanley among earnings reporters Futures...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 2 March 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 1 March 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 1 March 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 1 March 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 26 November 2024
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 8 March 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 1 March 2026
|_ga
|cc 1 March 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 28 August 2024
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 26 March 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 11 February 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 1 March 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 2 March 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 26 March 2025
|_fbp
|cc 30 May 2024
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 7 September 2024
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 26 March 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 26 March 2025
|_ttp
|cc 26 March 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 28 August 2024
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 28 August 2024
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 7 September 2024
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|lidc
|cc 9 September 2022
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 7 March 2023
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator