Economic calendar: Second day of Powell's testimony
European markets seen opening lower Second day of Powell's testimony Morgan Stanley among earnings reporters Futures...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
More
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
More
European markets seen opening lower Second day of Powell's testimony Morgan Stanley among earnings reporters Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.12%, Dow Jones moved 0.13% higher, Nasdaq dropped 0.22% and Russell 2000...
Wall Street slightly higher after Powell comments BoC adjusts its QE program US crude stocks fall for 8th week European indices finished today's...
There are no surprises in Powell's hearing before Congress so far. Prepared remarks to his semiannual Monetary Policy Report were published earlier...
Peloton (PTON.US) shares plunged more than 4 % after Wedbush Securities downgraded the fitness equipment maker’s stock to “neutral” from...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 7.987 million barrels in the week ended July 9th, following an 6.866 million decrease in the previous week...
The Bank of Canada left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the effective lower bound of 0.25 %, as widely expected. The Bank is maintaining...
Powell comments send US stocks higher S&P 500 (US500) hits new all-time high Bank of America (BAC.US) stock drops after mixed quarterly figures US...
US CPI data released yesterday showed yet another acceleration in price growth and has once again put into question the Fed's narrative of...
Oil experienced wild price swings shortly after 12:00 pm BST. News hit the market saying that the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have reached an...
The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the effective lower bound of 19.00 %, as widely expected. USDTRY...
European markets trade mixed DE30 climbs back above 15,750 pts Hugo Boss rallies after preliminary Q2 results European stock...
Expectations that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will turn more hawkish have been intensifying for some time. Nevertheless, today's announcement from...
European markets seen opening lower BoC and CBRT rate decision Powell's testimony, more US banking earnings Futures markets...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.35%, Dow Jones moved 0.31% lower and Nasdaq declined 0.38%. Russell 2000...
European indices remain near record levels US CPI inflation rate highest since 2008 Strong start to second-quarter earnings season Dollar returned...
JPMorgan (JPM.US) stock dropped more than 2.5% despite the fact that the company posted upbeat quarterly figures. One of the major US banks earned $ 3.78...
TD BANK issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a SHORT position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
After the release of inflation data, we could observe a dynamic downward reaction of the major US indices. Nevertheless, the negative sentiment did...