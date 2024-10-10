Technical Analysis: US500 (13.07.2021)
After the release of inflation data, we could observe a dynamic downward reaction of the major US indices. Nevertheless, the negative sentiment did...
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Annual inflation rate in the US accelerated to 5.4% in June from 5% in May, hitting a fresh high since August of 2008, and well above market projections...
US CPI inflation rate well above expectations JPMorgan (JPM.US) and Goldman Sachs (GS.US) beats estimates Boeing (BA.US) will reduce the production...
The awaited US CPI inflation data for June has been released and showed a massive acceleration in price growth. The data came in above market expectations...
Oil: Uncertainty relating OPEC+ continues. Stand-off between United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia has not been resolved yet OPEC+ does...
Gold outperforms other precious metals today. While silver, platinum and palladium trade lower, gold manages to post small gains and hold above the $1,800...
Activision Blizzard is one of the best names in the video game industry with highly competitive and profitable franchises. The company is...
European stock markets trade lower DE30 pulls back from ATH Covestro upgrades full-year outlook European stock markets mostly...
US CPI data release for June scheduled at 1:30 pm BST is a key macro release of the day. Market expects a slight slowdown in the headline gauge with a...
European markets expected to open lower US CPI data for June Earnings from JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs European futures point...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.35%, Dow Jones moved 0.36% higher while Nasdaq added 0.21%. Russell 2000...
European indices at record levels Earnings season set to begin Lagarde signaled an extension to the ECB's current €1.85 trillion bond-buying...
Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) stocks experience increased volatility during today's session. Shares rose more than 10 % in premarket after the space travel...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.2505 Target:...
Today's session is relatively quiet, with the market showing weak signs of liquidity. The european session was relatively quiet as well. However,...
European indices managed to erase early losses and climbed above the flatline during afternoon trades on Monday. The German stock market index DAX (DE30)...
US stocks trade mixed Earnings season set to begin Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) climbs after key test flight with Richard Branson US indices launched...