Morning wrap (09.07.2021)
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.86% while Dow Jones lost 0.75%. Nasdaq declined 0.72%. Russell 2000 finished...
Market news
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Sell-off on global stock markets US bond yields tumble Jobless claims unexpectedly rise Oil moves higher after EIA data Global...
Overstock.com (OSTK.US), an online retailer, jumped more than 6% during today’s US session despite the broad-based risk-off mood on the markets....
A weekly report from the US Department of Energy on oil inventories was released at 4:00 pm BST. Following a series of sharp declines presented by June’s...
US stock indices tumble Bond yields slide, US10y yield at 1.25% Tesla introduces a new, lower-priced Model Y in China US...
Gold prices are gaining more than 0.7% today and even though the scale of the move does not seem particularly impressive, it is surely worth to watch....
US jobless claims figures have just been released. The data turned out to be worse-than-expected as the headline number stood at 373k, above previous 371k...
As the second quarter of the year has come to an end, the time has come for companies to publish quarterly financial reports. As usual, earnings season...
The German benchmark index loses ground on Thursday. H1 chart The DE30 breaks out of the multi-day sideways range to the downside this morning, after...
The European Central Bank announced the outcome of an 18-month strategy review. Inflation target was raised to 2% from previous "below...
Nomura issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. Company recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Stocks in Europe trade lower ECB is most likely to announce its new inflation target today Suedzucker (SZU.DE) stock under pressure after weak quarterly...
Oil prices remain under strong selling pressure in recent days, which is caused by the lack of the OPEC + agreement, as well as information about a possible...
European markets seen opening mostly lower ECB is most likely to announce its new inflation target today US initial jobless claims There are...
Indices from Wall Street finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 rose 0.34%, Dow Jones moved 0.30% higher while Russell 2000 slumped 0.70%....
European stocks near records FOMC minutes did not surprise the markets US500 hit new all-time high Crude oil price fell sharply European...
Minutes from the FOMC meeting that took place on June 15-16th have just been released. Markets were primarily focused on whether US central bankers had...
NIO (NIO.US) stock dropped 3% during today's session together with other US-traded shares of several Chinese companies over regulatory actions taken...
Minutes of the last FOMC meeting in June will be published today at 7:00 pm BST. Investors will focus mainly on any remarks regarding tapering. If there...