PALLADIUM tries to return above $900
PALLADIUM has been struggling as of late, dropping below the $900 per ounce area and reaching the lowest level since mid-February 2024. Precious metal...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
AI companies are anticipated to drive significant returns in the short-term (6-12 months), despite potential inflationary pressures in the near-term...
DAX loses slightly during Wednesday's session Attention turned to SMA Solar shares losing 28% Jefferies raises outlook for GEA Group Overall...
Ethereum gains 1.80% today returning above $3,500 after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that it is ending its investigation into...
Chinese indices are soaring today, with HK.cash traded almost 2.2% higher as investors reacted to the announcement of financial market reforms at...
Inflation in the UK made it back to the 2% target rate after all. It may have taken 3 years, but headline inflation has done it with the help of falling...
Trading on spot US stock market is halted today due to Juneteenth national holiday. Nasdaq and NYSE will reopen tomorrow Despite on that trading on...
UK CPI (for May) came in 2% YoY vs 2% exp. and 2.3% previously (0.3% MoM vs 0.4% exp. and 0.3% previously) Core CPI came in 3.5% YoY vs 3.5% exp. and...
The S&P 500 closed yesterday session one step closer to the historic all-time high 5,500 level as AI-driven Nvidia surged 3.5% becoming the most...
The session in Europe brought moderate gains among the major benchmarks from the Old Continent. The DAX, CAC40 and FTSE all made gains. Indexes on...
Futures on US natural gas (Henry Hub) gains today as extreme heat is expected to spread across the US states, increasing demand for cooling. Recently...
Barkin, the President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, gave an interview today in which he shared his views on the current macroeconomic...
Indices Open Slightly Higher USDIDX erases gains from earlier in the day US bond yields decline US stock markets opened slightly higher...
The latest US sales data for May suggests that the US consumer is fatigued as we head into the summer months. Core retail sales that adjust for vehicle...
02:15 PM BST, United States - Industrial Production for May: Industrial Production: previous -0.38% YoY; Industrial Production:...
John Williams, the chair of Federal Reserve Bank of New York commented today US economy, signalling that further rate cuth path will depend on data. I...
US retail sales came in weaker than expected with 0.1% MoM vs 0.3% MoM exp. and 0% previously US Core Retail Sales MoM came in -0.1% vs 0.2% exp....
The Central Bank of Hungary (Nemzeti Bank) cut interest rates as expected by 25 basis points to 7%. Deputy Governor Barnabás Virág said...