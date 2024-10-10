NIO stock plunges 6% on regulation worries
NIO (NIO.US) stock dropped 3% during today's session together with other US-traded shares of several Chinese companies over regulatory actions taken...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Minutes of the last FOMC meeting in June will be published today at 7:00 pm BST. Investors will focus mainly on any remarks regarding tapering. If there...
Oil price tumbled on Wednesday, extending a recent sell-off after OPEC members and their allies failed to reach an agreement on the output strategy for...
The number of job openings in the US rose to a new record high of 9.209 million in May 2021, from a revised 9.193 million in April and below market expectations...
US equities rise ahead of FOMC Minutes Treasury yields at lowest level since February Whirlpool (WHR.US) stock rises on analysts upgrade US...
With market expectations for a RBNZ rate hike rising and the relatively weak UK house price index, there is a tailwind for the kiwi to stay more supportive...
US 10Y bond yield reached 1.33% level ahead of Fed minutes which will be released at 7:00 pm BST. Market participants expect the Fed to maintain its...
FOMC minutes release is a key event of the day. Investors are eager to see whether US central bankers indeed began taper discussions during the most recent...
Stocks in Europe trade higher DE30 tests upper limit of trading range Volkswagen explores sale of Electrify America Stocks...
While economic releases scheduled for today are scarce, the ones that will be published are definitely worth attention. European Commission will release...
European markets seen opening higher FOMC minutes to be released in the evening Forecasts from the European Commission European...
Indices from Wall Street finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.20%, Dow Jones moved 0.60% lower while Russell 2000 slumped...
US stocks under pressure Gold and oil momentum slows Dollar edges up as investors await FOMC Minutes With US investors returning to the market...
We are observing a very interesting situation on the markets, in fact an anomaly. The return of the United States to the market after yesterday's holiday...
The US Defense Department is cancelling a $10B JEDI (Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure) contract awarded to Microsoft (MSFT.US). Pentagon said today...
The Institute of Supply Management (ISM) today released the June Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI). The headline Composite Index fell to 60.1,...
Tesla (TSLA.US) remains an early growth company focused on expanding its production capacity and product line. Profitability is not a major issue...
S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hit new record highs ISM Services PMI survey below expectations Pinduoduo (PDD.US) stock fell 2% on regulation...
The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for the US fell to 60.1 in June from 64.0 in the previous month, well below analysts’ expectations of 63.5. activity/production...