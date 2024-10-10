GBPUSD jumps and tests 1.3800 resistance area
GBPUSD rebounded from its daily lows and moved significantly higher towards interesting levels. The currency pair is currently testing the price zone near...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
More
GBPUSD rebounded from its daily lows and moved significantly higher towards interesting levels. The currency pair is currently testing the price zone near...
AMC Entertainment (AMC.US) tumbled roughly 12% during today’s session after a small research house, Iceberg, disclosed it held a short position on...
NFP report release is already behind us and markets' attention shifts to FOMC minutes release next week. Bullard hinted that taper talks have already...
US stock markets climb to new record highs Headline NFP number above expectations Factory orders for May at 1.7% MoM (exp. 1.5%...
The long-awaited payrolls figures from the United States have just been released. The labour market report for June came in above expectations as the headline...
Release of the NFP report for June at 1:30 pm BST is a key macro release of the day, and of the week as well! The latest US jobs data release turned out...
European markets trade mostly higher DE30 once again tested upper limit of trading range Infineon CEO expects chip supply shortage...
US dollar index (USDIDX) resumed an upward move at the end of June. Index climbed towards the resistance zone at 92.50, which halted previous upward impulse....
European markets seen opening slightly lower NFP report to be released at 1:30 pm BST Postponed OPEC+ meeting Futures markets...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.52%, Dow Jones moved 0.38% higher, Nasdaq added 0.13% and Russell 2000 gained...
European stocks higher amid solid PMIs US equities at record highs Oil gains as traders await OPEC+ decision Global...
The meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee started at 5:30 pm BST. The meeting might lead to the decision about the cartel’s...
Micron Technology (MU.US), an American producer of computer memory and computer data storage, plunged 5% during today’s US session. Interestingly,...
ISM Manufacturing figures for June from the United States have just been released. The data came in slightly below forecasts as the headline number stood...
US equity markets open slightly higher Jobless claims fall to 15-month low Final manufacturing PMI for June at 62.1 (vs prelim: 62.6) US...
The consensus estimate for the NFP in June is 700k against 692k shown by the ADP data. The difference between ADP and NFP figures has been...
US jobless claims data showed 364 thousand Americans filling for the unemployment benefit in the week ended on June 26th. This is a slightly lower reading...
Etsy (ETSY.US) is the US e-commerce company and one of the so-called pandemic winners. Share price of the company jumped 300% throughout 2020 before stock...
Oil caught a bid following a report from Reuters saying that Saudi Arabia and Russia have reached a preliminary agreement on output. Both countries were...