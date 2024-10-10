Economic calendar: ADP report, inflation from Eurozone
European markets seen opening slightly lower Inflation data from France, Poland and Eurozone US ADP employment report Futures...
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. Dow Jones and S&P 500 added 0.03% each while Nasdaq gained 0.19%. Russell 2000 dropped 0.58% Gains...
European stocks close higher S&P 500 and Nasdaq both hit new ATH’s Delta variant is bringing back lockdowns in Asia Precious metals...
Moderna (MRNA.US) stock rose almost 6% after the drugmaker announced that its Covid-19 vaccine produced protective antibodies against the contagious delta...
JD.com (JD.US) is one of the largest e-commerce companies in China, formerly known as “360buy”. It is a company that has usually also been...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index increased to 127.3 in June, from the previous month's 117.2 and well above market expectations...
US stocks open higher Most of the US banks will increase their dividends Home prices surged in April US indices launched today's session...
German CPI inflation reading for June was released at 1:00 pm BST. Inflation rate decreased to 2.3 % year-on-year in June, after a 2.5 % rise...
Oil Oil trades at elevated levels ahead of OPEC+ decision It is expected that OPEC+ will make decision on output in August as current...
European markets trade higher DE30 upheld trading range Deutsche Boerse acquires Swiss crypto fintech European stock markets...
Downbeat moods could be spotted across stock markets in Asia-Pacific region today. Chinese equities were clear underperformers with some major indices...
European markets expected to open flat Flash inflation data from Germany and Spain Speech from ECB President Lagarde Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs, gaining 0.23% and 0.98% respectively. Dow Jones...
Delta variant weighs on market sentiment European stocks start week on sour note US100 hits new all-time high The COVID-19 topiC has returned...
Etsy (ETSY.US) stock jumped 6% after the online marketplace for arts, crafts announced that it will acquire Brazil’s Elo7 for $217 million in cash....
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
S&P 500 and NASDAQ 100 both hit new all-time high FAA notes safety concerns over new Boeing 777X Tesla (TSLA.US) faces China recall over software...