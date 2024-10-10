Economic calendar: FED Chair Powell Testimony
EU Consumer Confidence Powell to testify before House panel It’s another relatively quiet day ahead when it comes to the economic calendar....
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
US indices finished yesterday's session sharply higher. S&P 500 rose 1.4%, Dow Jones added 1.76% and Nasdaq finished 0.79% higher. Russell 2000...
The dollar is the weakest among the major currencies Rebound in the stock market Higher prices of precious metals Cryptocurrencies under pressure While...
MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR.US) stock plunged more than 10% during today's session after the company confirmed purchase of 13,005 bitcoins priced...
Last week was very negative for the EUR/USD pair, after the FOMC meeting, the u.s dollar recovered against euro and the pair was trading under strong selling...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Agricultural Bank of China reiterates crypto ban Sichuan shuts down Bitcoin mining Ethereum fell below $1900 The past week was another...
After last week's hawkish remarks from FED officials investors eagerly awaited the speeches of two important members of the federal reserve, namely...
President Biden meets with financial regulators Speeches from Fed members Coinbase (COIN.US) stock drops on China crypto mining crackdown Major...
European markets trim opening losses DE30 recovers from morning dip Germany wants to exit Lufthansa stake as soon as possible European...
Gold has been underperforming as of late with downward move accelerating last week amid Fed's hawkish tilt. Precious metal slumped on Friday when Fed's...
Risk assets, especially equities, moved lower on Friday after Fed's Bullard hit a hawkish note and said that taper discussions have already begun....
Stocks in Europe expected to open lower Speeches from Fed and ECB members Biden meets market regulators European stock markets...
Stocks in Asia launched a new week lower. S&P/ASX 200 drops 1.6%, Kospi declines 1% while Nikkei plunges over 3%. Indices from China trade lower...
In this webinar we will discuss: Fed turns more hawkish Gold tanks as US dollar soars US100 defies gravity - what’s next for tech stocks? China...
Major European indices fell more than 1% US indices under pressure after hawkish FED Bullard comments Greenback rally continues European indices...
The Federal Reserve surprised investors this week with its decision that was seen as hawkish. Gold and stocks moved lower while the US dollar strengthened....
DocuSign (DOCU.US) stock rose more than 5% despite the negative sentiment which prevails on the market today. Company shares are trading higher after Wedbush...
DE30 fell sharply during afternoon trades on Friday, in line with its global peers, reaching its lowest level since the end of May. Today's hawkish...